Paedo teacher Rebecca Joynes has snubbed a misconduct hearing against her after she had sex with two pupils before having a baby with one of them.

Sick Joynes groomed two boys from the age of 15 by exchanging messages on social media.

The charges also included two counts of doing so while she was a person in a position of trust.

Joynes, 31, will spend the next five years in prison after being found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child.

She was convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with another child.

The disgraced educator also became pregnant by one of the boys, with a misconduct hearing told that the father had parenthood "thrust upon" him.

The victim, known as Child B, said in an impact statement he will "forever be Rebecca's victim" and "forever linked to her through our child".

He told the panel he was "coerced, controlled and sexually abused" and was given "little to no support" after her arrest.

She was finally caught when Childline received a report that she'd had sex with a 15-year-old boy, Child A.

She groomed the underage victim with a £345 Gucci belt before bringing him back to her apartment.

While suspended from teaching and on bail, Joynes then brazenly took the virginity of another 16-year-old Child B.

A victim statement read on behalf of Boy B said: "For months after the abuse it was a very dark time. I felt backed into a corner, I had just lived a double life for 18 months, and it had a massive mental toll on me and my family."

The Teaching Regulation Authority's Shirley Duckworth told the panel that Joynes convictions were "of the utmost severity" and slammed her "lack of engagement" in conduct panel proceedings.

She added: "It's right to identify Miss Joynes as a paedophile." It was 'inconceivable' that Joynes wasn't aware she was doing something wrong, she said, adding: The damage done here is enormous."

The conduct panel, chaired by Phil Thompson, is now set to decide whether Joynes had committed "unacceptable conduct" and whether to recommend she be banned from teaching