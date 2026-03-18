A DJ and his foster sister who targeted and sexually abused young girls they met at discos have been handed more jail time after their first convictions were found to be "the tip of the iceberg".

Gibson was jailed for an additional 12 years after pleading guilty to 34 offences against 12 girls, aged between 10 and 15, between 1997 and 2005.

On Wednesday Gibson and Kirton, who were in a relationship at the time as well as being foster siblings, were given more jail time for sexual offences including rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.

But Leeds Crown Court heard that had been "the tip of the iceberg" of the pair's offending, and 12 more victims were discovered after their first convictions were reported in the media.

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Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said Gibson was a paedophile who used his job to gain access to young girls, adding: "It is rare to come across such a prolific offender as you."

Kirton was jailed for an additional seven years and six months after pleading guilty to 14 sexual offences between 2002 and 2004.

She was also jailed for an additional six months for contempt of court after refusing to attend the sentencing hearing.

The court heard Kirton, who was in her late teens at the time, would often befriend the girls at events in Leeds where Gibson was DJing, and ply them with alcohol so he could abuse them.

Several complainants described being invited back to Gibson's house where they were sexually assaulted.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said this would sometimes happen with the "tacit encouragement" of Kirton, and sometimes she would participate in the abuse.

One woman started being abused by Gibson when she was 14 years old after he kissed her behind a DJ booth at a local club.

Two complainants said they met Gibson at a "crisps and pop night" at a local social club and were invited back to his house, where Kirton gave them alcohol and encouraged them to sit on Gibson's knee, where he would abuse them.

One of these said she had agreed to go to the house because of Kirton, and had "felt safe because another girl was there".

Another woman said she was approached by Kirton at a 14th birthday party where Gibson was DJing.

She said Gibson "made a fuss of her" and said she could go to a nightclub with them, even ringing her "mother to reassure her she was in safe hands".

The woman said Gibson drove them back to his house where Kirton gave her alcohol.

She told police that as Gibson started to assault her, she looked at Kirton for help, but she "just smirked".

Another complainant, who was abused by Gibson from the ages of 11 to 14, thought she was in a relationship with him, but the abuse stopped when he found out she had stayed in a tent with boys.

The court heard he strangled her to unconsciousness and told her it was over because she was "soiled goods".

One of the victims said she confronted Gibson years later when she saw him at an event "being his usual charming self" with a girl who was around the same age she had been when he abused her.

Her statement, read in court, said: "It brought it all back and I was so scared he was still doing this to other children."

The woman said she "shouted at him in front of everyone" but "nothing came of it".

She said: "(Gibson) was well-known and popular in the area, and it felt like he was rubbing it in my face every time I saw him.

"Everyone thought he was a good man, everyone wanted to book him for their parties.

"It was like no-one saw this other side of him... He preyed on the most vulnerable children by getting into their heads and making them believe that what he was doing was normal and acceptable.

"He made adults think he was a good man when he was hiding a vile life."

A statement from another of the victims said: "Darren Gibson and Rebecca Kirton were entrusted with my safety on the night I was raped.

"I looked to (Kirton) for help but she made no attempt to stop what was going to happen to me... They are both sinister, wicked individuals.

"It gives me peace of mind that today they are sat exactly where they need to be."

One complainant described Gibson and Kirton as "predators of the worst kind, taking their pick of young kids attending their local school discos".

Another woman's statement said: "The day I saw (Gibson's) face on the news it was like I was living a nightmare. I didn't know he had done it to anyone else."

Senior crown prosecutor Julie Moss said: "Darren Gibson systematically preyed on young girls over several years, using his position as a DJ at local children's events to target young children and take advantage of trust placed in him by the local community to cover up his criminality.

"Rebecca Kirton was not a passive bystander. She actively facilitated Gibson's abuse, helped him access his victims and frequently carried out the abhorrent abuse herself.

"Gibson thought only of himself and his own sexual gratification through all of his offending.

"Both he and Kirton showed complete disregard for the devastating and lasting impact of their actions on very young and clearly vulnerable children."