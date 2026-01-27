Dean Juric, 54, was head of St Robert of Newminster School in Washington, Tyne and Wear, when he was arrested at home last January

A paedophile ex-headteacher who boasted of his love of "schoolgirls" has been spared jail despite being convicted of sex offences. Picture: Northumbria Police

Chay Quinn

A paedophile ex-headteacher who boasted of his love of "schoolgirls" has been spared jail despite being convicted of sex offences.

Dean Juric, 54, was head of St Robert of Newminster School in Washington, Tyne and Wear, when he was arrested at home last January, and officers found hundreds of indecent images on a phone. Married father Juric was snared after he spoke to a police decoy on a social media site. Newcastle Crown Court heard how Juric shared a picture of two schoolgirls in uniform, aged about 15, with the decoy. He went on to share an indecent image of a girl aged around 14 "posing in a sexual manner with her breasts partially exposed," the prosecution said. Read More: Man who sent ‘utterly depraved’ messages planning to rape children jailed Read More: Alleged organiser of dark web paedophile forums accused of amassing around 57,000 illegal images of children

Dean Juric, 54, was head of St Robert of Newminster School in Washington, Tyne and Wear, when he was arrested at home last January. Picture: Google

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, said that in November 2024, Juric messaged the decoy again. "The defendant asked the decoy if they were horny and what were they into," the court heard. He then sent a video of a "young girl" in tight-fitting clothing to the police officer. That led police to raid his home and on an iPhone, analysts later found 54 category A images including 23 videos, 36 category B images and 290 category C stills and videos. They also found conversations between Juric and other paedophiles on the social media app. One asked him what turned him on and he replied: "Schoolgirl". About an image of a girl who appeared to be around 14, Juric messaged "perfect age", the court heard. And when asked what he was "into", Juric replied: "Love young girls." Juric admitted three counts of making indecent images and one of distributing an indecent image. Judge Graham Robinson handed him an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to undertake 40 days of rehabilitation.

Modern architecture of Law Courts building, Quayside, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, UK by Napper Architects 1990. Picture: Alamy