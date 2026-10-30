Paedophile who used hidden cameras to film young girls in bathroom jailed
Gaven Clarke who was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.
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A man who used hidden cameras to film young girls in the bathroom has been jailed.
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Gaven Clarke, 41, of Norfolk, secretly filmed children over five years, capturing videos and photos of girls as they showered or used the toilet.
His offending, between 2020 to 2025, came to light when one of the girls discovered a phone camera hidden behind toiletries on a bathroom shelf, Norfolk Police said.
When she checked what was on the phone she found footage of herself that she did not know had been filmed.
She told her parents and it was reported to police.
Clarke was arrested in May 2025 and his phone and digital devices were seized, the force said.
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When officers examined the devices, they found images of other victims, none of whom knew they had been filmed, and hundreds more indecent images of children that had been downloaded.
The 41-year-old, of Drayton, near Norwich, previously admitted two counts of voyeurism, four counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of taking indecent images of children, police said.
At Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, Clarke was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, Norfolk Police said.
In a statement read in court, one of his victims said: “I felt disgusted by his behaviour. I was extremely shocked by what I had found. I was physically shaking.
“In the weeks after discovering the videos, I kept asking myself, why me?
“I couldn’t get my head around what had happened. Now when I walk into a public toilet I am constantly looking around to check if there are any devices.”
In a statement on Friday, Norfolk Police urged other victims of voyeurism to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Ash Parker added: “I’d like to thank the victims for their bravery and resilience throughout this investigation.
“Clarke’s offending was a deeply disturbing violation of the victims’ privacy and dignity.
“He deliberately invaded spaces where young girls had every right to feel safe, subjecting them to an experience that has had a lasting and significant impact on them.”
Clarke was also put on the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.