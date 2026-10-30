Gaven Clarke who was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Gaven Clarke who was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A man who used hidden cameras to film young girls in the bathroom has been jailed.

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Gaven Clarke, 41, of Norfolk, secretly filmed children over five years, capturing videos and photos of girls as they showered or used the toilet. His offending, between 2020 to 2025, came to light when one of the girls discovered a phone camera hidden behind toiletries on a bathroom shelf, Norfolk Police said. When she checked what was on the phone she found footage of herself that she did not know had been filmed. She told her parents and it was reported to police. Clarke was arrested in May 2025 and his phone and digital devices were seized, the force said. Read more: Summer Camp paedophile who hid ‘under a cloak of Christianity’ is to challenge 23-year sentence Read more: Police in Philippines granted warrant to examine devices belonging to Thomas Markle Sr amid child sex abuse image claims

The Norwich court where Clarke was sentenced. Picture: Stuart Aylmer/Alamy