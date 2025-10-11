Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in HMP Wakefield.

The paedophile rock star was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

He was attacked with a knife by another inmate on Saturday morning, sources have confirmed.

Emergency services were sent to the prison in West Yorkshire but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the incident, sources added.

Watkins, 48, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

