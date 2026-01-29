A paedophile nursery worker has pleaded guilty to a string of new offences including abusing girls while they were asleep.

Vincent Chan, 45, molested girls aged three and four while working at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London.

As well as confessing to abusing girls during naptime at the nursery, he also admitted to filming up their skirts as they sat in class and downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

On Thursday at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Chan appeared via videolink from HMP Pentonville to face 26 new charges.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts of taking indecent photographs of children, six charges of outraging public decency, sexual assault on a female, and nine counts of voyeurism.

Because of his guilty pleas, Chan has now admitted filming up the skirts of children as they sat at tables in a classroom.

Police also recovered images showing Chan exposing himself in a classroom in 2017, as well as videos, believed to be of Chan, depicting a solo sex act.

He has also admitted a campaign of voyeurism between 2011 and 2023.

Chan will be sentenced on February 12 for all 52 offences that he has now admitted.