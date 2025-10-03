Robert Chown has been sentenced to 25 years in jail

Robert Chown, 49, captured photos and videos of the abuse and shared them online. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

A man who incited and recorded thousands of children engaging in sexual activity online from his Croydon home has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

IT specialist Robert Chown, 49, captured photos and videos of the abuse and shared them with other paedophiles. He appeared at Croydon Crown Court on October 3 where he was sentenced to 25 years in jail, with seven to be served on licence, having pleaded guilty to 41 charges at a previous court hearing. Chown was also handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and will be on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life. In April 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched an investigation into a private online messaging forum dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children, named ‘The Sanctuary’. Chown was identified as a key contributor to the forum and the individual behind the ‘FredHasFiveToes’ username. Upon joining the group in 2019, his introductory message read: “Preferences…girls 8-11”. He went on to share hundreds of abuse images in the forum that he’d captured over years of sexually exploiting children online. Chown also posted an indecent photo of a 12-year-old girl that he had taken in person. She was identified and safeguarded by the NCA and child protection services. Read more: Father jailed for at least 20 years for murdering his premature baby in hospital Read more: Rapist ringleader of Rochdale grooming gang dubbed 'boss man' jailed for 35 years

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC