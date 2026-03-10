Rolf Harris leaves Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A £4million riverside mansion belonging to paedophile TV star Rolf Harris is set to go under the hammer for a fraction of its purchase price after the English home failed to find a buyer.

The riverside property, located in Bray, Berkshire, will go up for auction with a starting price listed at £1,950,000 after failing to sell for its original listing price. The disgraced entertainer died at the property at the age of 93 after being diagnosed with neck cancer. Harris' only child, Bindi, inherited the home along with most of his £16m estate following his death in May 2023, but the property has since failed to sell for the desired £4million. Now, the the four bedroom property is set to go up for auction on March 26, complete with annex, boathouse, artists studio and private mooring on the River Thames. In need of modernisation, the house is clad with pine throughout, with glass floor-to-ceiling windows catering to the late artists' practice. Read more: Chaotic scenes in Australia as protesters try to stop Iran’s women’s team from being forced home by cruel regime Read more: 'It nearly killed me': King Charles jokes with Sir Viv Richards about his cricket attempts in Royal Navy

One local estate agent, Brian Warren, who previously valued the property, told the Mirror: "We actually looked at it and others on the same row. I originally said it was worth £2million. The freehold property measures 6,440 square feet and is located around a mile from Maidenhead, is split over two floors and also features a workshop. According to the listing on RIghtmove, the property features "at least four bedrooms", the riverside property features a 45ft living/dining room, alongside a 35ft master bedroom and "numerous balconies" overlooking the river.

Described as being "walking distance" from a host of local restaurants and shops, the Michelin starred Fat Duck is located a stone's throw from the property. The property would benefit from modernisation and the site may offer scope for redevelopment , subject to planning permission. The local agent added: "no one buying at that price would want to live in it because of the stigma and it's a mess, with all add-on extensions that Rolf Harris put on over the years. "So they're looking at paying another £1.5million on top of that to rebuild it because it's on the river, which is more expensive."

Harris was jailed for five years and nine months in June 2014 after being found guilty of a dozen indecent assaults against four young girls. The late Australian entertainer had lived at the address for more than six decades prior to his death, alongside his wife Alwen, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and later died at the address in August last year.