The Conservatives will seek to block sex offenders from being eligible under an early release scheme intended to fix chronic prison overcrowding

Labour plans to allow early release for prisoners after a third of their sentences are a "gift to rapists and paedophiles", the Tories say. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour plans to allow early release for prisoners after a third of their sentences are a "gift to rapists and paedophiles", the Tories say as they seek to block some sex offenders from being eligible for the scheme.

The Government's Sentencing Bill, which is seeking to ease a crisis in prison places, is set to reduce the number of short sentences handed to convicts in favour of community punishments. The Bill also includes an "earned progression scheme", which allows convicts who demonstrate good behaviour to be freed earlier. The measures will allow prisoners on standard determinate sentences who obey prison rules to be released early, with enhanced supervision in the community, followed by a period on licence, which is unsupervised. There will be a minimum release point of 33% for standard determinate sentences, while more serious standard determinate sentences will have a 50% minimum. Read More: Tories unveil plan to root out ‘activist’ judges, end ‘two-tier justice’ and axe the Sentencing Council Read More: Robert Jenrick to vow to scrap Sentencing Council over ‘two-tier justice’ claims

Labour's proposals aim to fix chronic prison overcrowding. Picture: Alamy

This will be accompanied by an expansion of tagging to monitor offenders in the community. Labour have said the worst offenders - those on extended determinate sentences or life sentences - will never benefit from early progression. However, the Tories claim that many of the worst offenders, including rapists, stalkers, groomers and violent offenders, are serving standard sentences and are therefore eligible for early release. The Conservatives have tabled an amendment to the Bill that seeks to ensure a carve out for the most serious crimes, so that those who commit rape, assault by penetration, grievous bodily harm, stalking and sexual offences against children, cannot be released early. Shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan claimed Labour's plans are "a gift to rapists and paedophiles" and "an insult" to victims. But sentencing minister Jake Richards accused the Conservatives of "rank hypocrisy" over their criticism of the sentencing reforms, arguing that the last Government took prisons to "breaking point".

Shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan claimed Labour's plans are "a gift to rapists and paedophiles" and "an insult" to victims. Picture: Alamy