The Metropolitan Police confirmed to LBC they are aware predators overseas may be using online forums to discuss the abuse of children

Children in nursery. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

Parents of a child at a nursery targeted by paedophile Vincent Chan were warned by senior police officers that suspected paedophiles are using online message boards to share advice on how to secure jobs in UK nurseries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The parents, whose names we've changed to protect their child's identity, were warned shortly after Chan, 45, was sentenced in February to 18 years for sexually abusing children in his care and creating thousands of indecent images. Chan, a British national, filmed himself assaulting them during naptime at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead. The nursery has since closed. The Metropolitan Police confirmed to LBC they are aware predators overseas may be using online forums to discuss the abuse of children in the UK, though did not elaborate on the scale. Jonathan, the child's father, said, “[The officers] had seen chatter between these people about how easy it is to get jobs in UK nurseries, and how it’s an ideal place to hang out and meet new people”- referring to other like-minded paedophiles. “It’s concerning because a growing number of predators appear to be discussing nurseries as a way to facilitate their criminal activities.” Read More: Who are the two men charged with murdering paedophile rock star Ian Watkins? Read More: Nursery worker who attacked 21 babies by pinching & kicking them is freed from jail early and deported

Children wearing protective fluorescent jackets on a walk around Blackpool with carers (file). Picture: Alamy

Jonathan added, "If a nursery has a job opening for a minimum-wage nursery worker, it's often left unfilled for weeks. They get desperate, and they probably hire whoever looks half-decent. “This makes it easier to attract certain types of individuals that just want access to children... you’ve created a perfect environment.” The Disclosure and Barring Service and Bright Horizons said all staff are subject to reference checks before being hired to work with children and receive mandatory safeguarding training. The parents are now calling for urgent reforms to safety protocols in early years settings across England. They say the Chan case exposed weaknesses in digital access, prompting calls for wider CCTV coverage, mandatory two-staff supervision, and tighter controls on devices. Sarah, the child’s mother, said, “In the case of Chan, the nursery iPads were able to connect to the external internet and personal emails.

Vincent Chan. Picture: PA

The nursery worker was in possession of up to 25,000 indecent images of children, many of which were stored on work devices. “There’s just no visibility right now, and Ofsted cannot currently investigate concerns across an entire nursery chain in the same way it can individual settings... it’s the wild west.” She added, “You send your child to nursery hoping to God the nursery manager does the right thing and is employing trustworthy people... that’s one hell of a risk. “If working parents knew what was happening, they would be rioting in the street.” Ofsted acknowledged the issues raised by parents and said it takes all matters seriously. They reiterated they find the majority of nurseries are safe and will always act immediately where they have concerns that children are at risk of harm. Bright Horizons is a global provider of early childhood education, day nurseries, and preschools. The company says it is concerned by the feedback shared by Jonathan and Sarah, but stressed it treats all complaints seriously and encourages concerns to be raised directly with individual nurseries.

It says it understands the points raised by the parents about the use of digital devices and is taking feedback into account to ensure its practices are appropriate for families. Following Chan’s offence, it commissioned an external review, brought forward internal audits and training, and escalated separate staff concerns to the relevant authorities. Cases in the UK have previously highlighted similar safeguarding concerns, including those involving Thomas Waller, who was 19 when convicted, and Nathan Bennett, who was 30 at the time of his conviction. Both were convicted in separate cases of serious sexual offences against young children in nursery settings in Surrey and Bristol respectively. Although the offenders were British citizens operating within local childcare environments, child safety experts say high-profile convictions of this nature are frequently discussed in offender communities online. Dr Michael Bourke, a former US federal law enforcement officer who has profiled more than 1,000 sex offenders, told LBC predators in chatrooms will be taking inspiration from prolific British offenders. “They’re always looking for ideas on how to victimise, hurt, humiliate, sexually assault, and exploit vulnerable persons. “They’re gathering intelligence on how to prey upon these children. But they’re also examining how he [Chan] was caught to ensure they can avoid making the same mistakes.