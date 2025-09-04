Police and firefighters work on the site of a funicular railway accident in Lisbon, on September 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The death toll of the tram crash in Lisbon has been updated to 16 as officials confirmed casualties from at least 10 countries have been identified.

Portugal has begun three days of national mourning after the historic tram crashed in Lisbon, leaving 16 people dead - after the initial death toll was revised on Thursday afternoon. The tragic crash left 21 others injured - of which five remain in critical condition. The Portuguese PM said the accident was a "tragedy without nationality" as he confirmed casualties from 10 different countries have been identified. Foreigners are also confirmed to be among the dead, although that number has not been released. Read more: Mother found dead in Cheshire lake suffered ‘unnatural’ death Read more: Radiohead to go on tour for first time in seven years

"This is one of the biggest human tragedies of our recent history," Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said. One of the survivors was a three-year-old German boy, who was pulled from the wreckage of the tram. His father died in the tragic accident and his pregnant mother remains in hospital for treatment. Reports confirm she has been transferred from A&E to a maternity clinic. The boy only suffered light injuries, according to official medical sources cited by the Lusa news agency, and is being treated in a children's hospital in Lisbon. He expressed his solidarity with the families of victims, adding that Portugal is in touch with officials from the victims' countries to ensure the bodies of the dead are returned to their families as soon as possible. The Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also working to repatriate injured foreign nationals to their home countries. "Today is a day of pain, no words are sufficient to heal your loss and to fill the void that has been left behind by those who have departed," he said. "The whole country is sharing in your grief." He added that the judicial police in Portugal has been involved in the investigation since the beginning, and that the public prosecutor has opened a probe. Before leaving the podium, he thanks the first responders, and warned against letting the incident cause "further divisions," ending his statement by saying "Portugal is united". It comes after the iconic 19th-century cable car carrying tourists at the Gloria Funicular in Lisbon derailed. The incident took place close to the Avenida da Liberdade, at around 6:05pm local time on Wednesday evening, with initial reports suggest the crash resulted from a cable coming loose.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said the 'unprecedented accident' marks 'another day of grief' for his city. "My worry is with the victims, the injured in hospitals, the families that lost their loved ones," he said. "There are no words for such pain." He added that the city of Lisbon 'needs answers', promising to deliver more details about how the crash happened. It comes amid claims that tourism was in part to blame for the crash, according to a president of a local residents’ association. Fabiana Pavel, president of the Bairro Alto Residents’ Association, said the tragic crash could be blamed on “excessive tourism”. Images from the scene showed the mangled wreckage of the vehicle, that is popular among people visiting the Portuguese city, lying on the narrow street. Five of those injured are now said to be in a 'critical condition' in hospital, according to CNN Portugal. The vibrant yellow funicular tram line is one of three kinds seen throughout the Portuguese capital and has become an iconic symbol of the city. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has said he has cancelled his agenda for Thursday as the country holds a national day of mourning.

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. Picture: Getty

Footage from the scene shows plumes of smoke and dust clouding the city's narrow streets. Locals and tourists can be seen wandering around dazed, with a crowd growing beside the wreck of the cable car. As the smoke clears from the city streets, the twisted metal frame of the tram can be seen lying at the bottom of a hill. Police, paramedics and firefighters were at the scene minutes after the crash took place. Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas, announced a three-day period of mourning following the "tragic accident". He added: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning." One local told CM Journal: "The downstairs elevator had been going down slowly, as usual, but about a meter and a half from the end it ran out of brakes and that's what gave us the alert, because then it hit the sidewalk very hard and the people inside started screaming scared.

Gloria Funicular is popular among tourists - with the crash leaving 20 injured. Picture: Getty