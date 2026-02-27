Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as in Kandahar in the south and the province of Paktia in the south-east

Taliban security personnel stand guard near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026. Picture: Aimal Zahir / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Pakistan's defence minister has said his country had run out of "patience" and now considers itself in an "open war" with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remarks came after both sides launched strikes following what Islamabad described as an Afghan cross-border attack. In a post on X, defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said Pakistan had hoped for peace in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of Nato forces and expected the Taliban to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability. Instead, he alleged, the Taliban had turned Afghanistan "into a colony of India", gathered militants from around the world and begun "exporting terrorism". "Our patience has now run out. Now it is open war between us," he said. Read more: Hillary Clinton accuses officials of 'cover-up' and calls for Trump to be questioned as she testifies in Epstein probe Read more: Ministry of Defence probes Epstein's 'use of bases to traffic young women'

An injured Pakistani girl receives treatment at a hospital in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 27, 2026 following overnight cross-border fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Picture: Fazal RAHMAN / AFP via Getty Images

There has been no reaction from Afghan government officials to Mr Asif's comments. Pakistan has frequently accused neighbouring India of backing the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army and the Pakistani Taliban, allegations New Delhi denies. Mr Asif's remarks came hours after Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as in Kandahar in the south and the province of Paktia in the south-east, according to Pakistani officials and Afghanistan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Pakistan said the strikes were in retaliation for Afghan cross-border attacks. The escalation comes months after Qatar and Turkey mediated a ceasefire between the two sides. Both governments have issued differing casualty claims and said they inflicted heavy losses on the other. The claims could not be independently verified.

Pakistan's defence minister has said his country had run out of "patience" and now considers itself in an "open war" with neighbouring Afghanistan. Picture: Elif Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said overnight that 55 Pakistani soldiers had been killed, including some whose bodies were taken into Afghanistan, and that "several others were captured alive". It said eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 wounded. The ministry said it destroyed 19 Pakistani army posts and two bases and that the fighting ended around midnight, about four hours after it began on Thursday. Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three wounded. Mosharraf Ali Zaidi, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, denied that any Pakistani soldiers had been captured. In a post on X, he said at least 133 Afghan fighters were killed and more than 200 wounded. He also said 27 Afghan posts were destroyed and nine fighters captured.

Pakistani soldiers patrol near the Pakistan/Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman on February 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries. Picture: Abdul BASIT / AFP via Getty Images