Former Pakistan prime minister and cricketer Imran Khan and his wife have been jailed for 17 years for the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

Under Pakistani law, government officials who wish to keep such gifts must buy them from the state at the market value and declare anything earned from selling them.

The 72-year-old was sentenced in relation to a set of glamorous watches and jewellery he was gifted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during official visits.

Prosecutors said Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, violated these rules and paid a heavily discounted fee for the items.

The couple, who both pleaded not guilty last year, were accused of declaring the value of the gifts at just over $10,000 (£7,500), far below their actual market value of $285,500 (£213,000).

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency sentenced them to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under the country's penal code for criminal ‌breach of trust, and a further seven years under anti-corruption laws.

Khan, who captained Pakistan to World Cup victory in 1992, has faced a series of cases since he was ousted from office in 2022, ranging from corruption ‍to anti-terrorism and state secrets charges.

He has denied wrongdoing in all the cases.

The cricketing legend is currently behind bard serving 14 years for a separate land graft case, according to information minister Attaullah Tarar.

In a recent interview with Sky News, his son claimed that their father was being "psychologically tortured" in a "death cell".

A spokesperson for Khan said the verdict "ignores basic principles of justice" and turns the process into "a tool for selective prosecution."

Khan has reportedly told ‌his legal team to appeal the decision at the Islamabad High Court.

His Pakistan ‍Tehreek-e-Insaf party - which was founded in 1996 - remains sidelined from power.