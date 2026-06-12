Shehbaz Sharif has shared the news on social media, suggesting a possible breakthrough in the conflict may be close.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised the campaign of disinformation that had beleagured peace deal efforts. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced that the final text of the US-Iran peace deal has been completed, indicating that the end of the Iran War may be in sight.

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Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

This comes after more than two months of Pakistani mediators intensely managing relations between Tehran and Washington. A two-week ceasefire was initially implemented by Sharif on April 8, 2026, which invited Pakistan in as mediators. This comes after Donald Trump says he has “cancelled” strikes against Iran after previously threatening to hit the country “very hard”. The US President claims he called off the strikes after peace negotiations were "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved". The cancelled strikes may indicate a break in the clouds in the ongoing conflict, and have prompted speculation that a possible deal has been reached.

Trump recently threatened to take Kharg Island - a major oil terminal off the country's coast. Picture: Getty

The President made the announcement on Truth Social just hours after warning that the US military planned on “taking Kharg Island” as well as other Iranian “oil infrastructure points in the not too distant future”. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote. The US President went on: “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.” Trump has said that the US naval blockade of major ports in Iran “will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly”.

The US President has said that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened once an agreement is signed. Picture: Getty