US-Iran peace deal agreed Pakistan PM claims raising hopes that a ceasefire deal could be close
Shehbaz Sharif has shared the news on social media, suggesting a possible breakthrough in the conflict may be close.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced that the final text of the US-Iran peace deal has been completed, indicating that the end of the Iran War may be in sight.
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Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement on X, adding that Pakistan is fully aware of what he called a “relentless spread of misinformation” aimed at undermining peace efforts.
He wrote: “Amid Pakistan’s intensified mediation efforts, we are fully aware of the relentless spread of misinformation by elements seeking to sabotage the peace agreement”
Sharif added: “We can confirm that the final text agreed upon by both parties for peace has been reached, and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.”
He went on to emphasise that “peace has never been this close”.
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Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026
This comes after more than two months of Pakistani mediators intensely managing relations between Tehran and Washington.
A two-week ceasefire was initially implemented by Sharif on April 8, 2026, which invited Pakistan in as mediators.
This comes after Donald Trump says he has “cancelled” strikes against Iran after previously threatening to hit the country “very hard”.
The US President claims he called off the strikes after peace negotiations were "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved".
The cancelled strikes may indicate a break in the clouds in the ongoing conflict, and have prompted speculation that a possible deal has been reached.
The President made the announcement on Truth Social just hours after warning that the US military planned on “taking Kharg Island” as well as other Iranian “oil infrastructure points in the not too distant future”.
“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote.
The US President went on: “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.”
Trump has said that the US naval blockade of major ports in Iran “will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly”.
The US President told reporters in the Oval Office that a “finalisation of documents” is expected over the coming days, as well as a possible signing in Europe.
He has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz would be open once the agreement is signed.
Trump’s claims have not been confirmed by Iran, as Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said the country is steadfast on its “red lines”, the news agency Tasnim reported.
Should a deal be signed, the US President himself has said he will not attend, but Vice President JD Vance, who previously attended negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, will be there.
The US President will be celebrating his 80th birthday this weekend, replete with a scheduled UFC fight at the White House on Sunday ahead of a G7 meeting in France on Monday morning.