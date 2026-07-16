Pakistan's government said that "any decision regarding his release, supervision, or future legal status" is Britain's responsibility

Shabir Ahmed was described as a ‘leading figure’ in the Rochdale grooming gangs scandal. Picture: Police handout

By Issy Clarke

Pakistan is refusing to take back a Rochdale grooming gang leader accused of 30 child rape offences, claiming Britain is where he was "spoiled".

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Responsibility for Shabir Ahmed's crimes belong to the UK where "he grew up, was raised, groomed, and, unfortunately, spoiled", Pakistan's foreign office spokesman Tahir Andrabi has said on Thursday. Ahmed, 73, was released from prison two weeks ago after serving 14 years of a 22-year prison sentence for raping children as young as 12. But due to an immigration loophole, he is protected from deportation by a provision in the immigration act that exempts Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK before 1973 from removal. Ahmed has lived in the UK long enough to qualify for the exemption despite being jailed in 2012 for multiple rape and child sex offences in Rochdale. On Monday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to change the law to allow Ahmed, who has already been stripped of his British citizenship, to be deported to his birth country. Read more: 'This man should not be in the UK': Foreign Secretary won't rule out deal with Pakistan to have grooming gang leader deported Read more: Home Secretary to set out plans for deportation of grooming gang ringleader - but Pakistan doesn't want him back

But Pakistan has refused to take back the grooming gang leader, who first came to Britain 60 years ago. In a press statement on Thursday, Tahir Andrabi from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the matter was "entirely an internal matter of the United Kingdom". He said: "The individual concerned is a British national who has spent his entire adult life in the United Kingdom and was duly convicted by a British court for reprehensible offences committed on British soil. "Any decision regarding his release, supervision, or future legal status fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the competent British authorities and must be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the United Kingdom. "Regardless of where he was born, the onus lies on where he grew up, was raised, groomed, and, unfortunately, was spoiled. His heinous crimes demand serious introspection rather than a quest to search for extraneous causes.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper refused to rule out a deal with Pakistan. Picture: Getty

"Let me add, the Government of Pakistan has no connection whatsoever with this matter. We cannot be associated with any decisions relating to the individual’s release or subsequent treatment under the British law." It comes after Yvette Cooper told LBC that Ahmed "should not be in the UK” and "must be deported". On Monday, the Home Secretary confirmed the government would change immigration laws to ensure that foreign criminals can no longer use legal protections to stay in the country if they’re found to have committed serious offences. Where they are guilty of serious and organised crime like human trafficking, child sexual exploitation, war crimes, or posing a national security threat, then they can essentially have their citizenship revoked.