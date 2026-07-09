Pakistan refusing to take back Rochdale grooming gang leader as government prepares to close loophole that means he can't be deported
Ahmed was released on July 2 after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for rape and sexual offences against girls
Pakistan is expected to refuse to take back the leader of the Rochdale grooming gang, as the government seeks to change the law to deport him.
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Shabana Mahmood will set out plans on Monday to amend a 1971 law preventing the removal of Shabir Ahmed, 73, from the UK.
Ahmed was released on July 2 after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for rape and sexual offences against girls, some as young as 12. He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
It is not clear whether the changes will come under separate fast-tracked legislation or as an amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill, which is due to be debated in the Commons on Monday.
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A Home Office minister indicated earlier this week that the Government could consider emergency legislation.
Whitehall sources told The Times that despite the change in law, they don't expect Pakistan to accept Ahmed. Pakistan is reportedly asking for the return of two political dissidents, who are living in the UK, in return for them accepting Ahmed.
Previous reports have suggested they might not accept Ahmed because he had renounced his Pakistani citizenship.
Pakistan has sought the extradition of several political dissidents in recent years including former cabinet member Shahzad Akbar and Pakistani journalist Adil Raja.
Ahmed is currently exempt from deportation but Alex Norris said the Government would not give up in its efforts to deport Ahmed due to his “heinous” crimes.
The Government has been examining ways to deport Ahmed since his release last week. The 1971 law forbids the removal of a small group of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK more than 50 years ago.
LBC has approached the Home Office for comment.