Ahmed was released on July 2 after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for rape and sexual offences against girls

Convicted Rochdale grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed. Picture: Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Pakistan is expected to refuse to take back the leader of the Rochdale grooming gang, as the government seeks to change the law to deport him.

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Shabana Mahmood will set out plans on Monday to amend a 1971 law preventing the removal of Shabir Ahmed, 73, from the UK. Ahmed was released on July 2 after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for rape and sexual offences against girls, some as young as 12. He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison. It is not clear whether the changes will come under separate fast-tracked legislation or as an amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill, which is due to be debated in the Commons on Monday. Read more: 'We won't give up': Ministers considering emergency laws to deport Rochdale grooming gang chief Read more: PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham targets Rochdale grooming gang ringleader with new deportation drive