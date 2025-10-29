Crystal Palace have condemned Arne Slot to his sixth loss in seven games after thrashing the Reds 3-0 at Anfield

By Chay Quinn

Crystal Palace have beaten Liverpool 3-0 to dump the Premier League champions out of the Carabao Cup and condemn Arne Slot to his sixth loss in seven matches.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles got the better of the Reds for the third time this season as they followed their Community Shield shoot-out triumph and last month's Premier League victory at Selhurst Park with an Anfield win. Sarr's first-half brace and a late Yeremy Pino strike secured FA Cup holders Palace a 3-0 fourth round victory as increasingly scrutinised Liverpool boss Slot's bold decision to make 10 changes backfired in front of a full house. The result continues the reigning Premier League champions' ruinous run that started with their Selhurst Park setback 32 days ago, whereas Glasner's side can dream of adding another trophy to their cabinet. Slot's men had started Wednesday's tie brightly, only for familiar foe Sarr to score twice at the end of the opening period to make it seven goals in nine matches against Liverpool.

Palace continued to cruise through the second half. The tie was over by the time teenage Reds substitute Amara Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute, with Pino adding extra gloss late on. Glasner made five changes compared to the 10 of Liverpool, whose debutant Kieran Morrison headed over early on before teenager Rio Ngumoha confidently cut in from the left flank and bent an effort wide. Federico Chiesa led the line for the home side and wasted a decent opening midway through the first half, before seeing a cross-shot thwarted by Walter Benitez after more good work by 17-year-old Ngumoha. Freddie Woodman, the boyhood Palace fan making his Liverpool bow, held Will Hughes and Sarr efforts as the visitors began to pose more problems. That pressure, and a slice of luck, brought a 41st minute breakthrough. A heavy Daniel Munoz touch was cut out in the box by Joe Gomez, but he inadvertently teed up Sarr to slam low past Woodman in front of the Kop.

