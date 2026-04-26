The King is being “kept fully informed of developments” after the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night.

Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Buckingham Palace has released a statement ahead of the King and Queen's state visit to the US following another assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

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FULL STATEMENT A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed. “As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit. "The King and Queen are understood to have reached out privately to The President and First Lady to express their sympathies with all those affected on the night and their gratitude to the security services who prevented further injury."

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after speaking in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after the attempted shooting. Picture: Alamy