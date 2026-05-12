Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly been asked by Buckingham Palace whether King Charles should go ahead with the King’s Speech on Wednesday, amid mounting pressure on the Prime Minister to quit.

The claims emerged after a string of ministerial resignations on Tuesday, as Sir Keir faced fresh demands to step down.

According to Politico, a source familiar with the matter said the Palace’s position was clear: “We do not want to be any part of this conversation — do not bring us into it.”

The King is due to deliver the speech on Wednesday, setting out the Government’s priorities for the next parliamentary session.

Parliament is currently between sessions and must be formally reopened before it can return to state business.

Read more: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up ahead of Streeting showdown

Read more: Every Labour MP to have called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, so far