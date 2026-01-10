The three prisoners' demands include immediate bail, with lawyers saying the activists are expected to spend more than twice the standard six-month custody time limit laid out in UK law.

By Poppy Jacobs

The health of Palestine Action activists is 'deteriorating', according to a friend, with a leading doctor warning that hunger strikers could be at risk of death.

The warning comes after one striker has been admitted to hospital for a fifth time, as another reaches 69 days without food. The three prisoners are striking over demands including immediate bail, with lawyers saying that by the date of their trial, the activists will have spent over a year in custody - over twice the standard six-month time limit laid out in the law. Heba Muraisi, 31, has spent the longest on hunger strike. Friends visiting Murasi said she has lost "over 10kg now" and "looks very different" to the photographs circulating in the media. Read more: Trump declares US will act on Greenland 'whether they like it not' as he warns of Russia and China threat Read more: Man found dead after tree fell onto caravan during Storm Goretti

Her face is very gaunt, cheekbones are very prominent. She's physically exhausted, very tired," said Amareen Afzal. "She is constantly suffering with headaches and lightheadedness." Ms Afzal, reportedly also a member of Palestine Action, told Sky News that she was "frightened" for Marasi's life, warning her health was in rapid decline. "So she's aware that she's deteriorating and physically dying, you know, that her body could fail her at any moment. "I am obviously frightened for her and her life, I want her to be OK, but I'm incredibly proud of her and like completely in awe of her resilience, and her." Neurologist Dr David Nicholl, who has studied hunger strikes extensively, says the strikers could be at serious risk of permanent harm, and might potentially lose their lives.

