Palestine Action activist's body 'could fail at any moment' after 70 days on hunger strike
The three prisoners' demands include immediate bail, with lawyers saying the activists are expected to spend more than twice the standard six-month custody time limit laid out in UK law.
The health of Palestine Action activists is 'deteriorating', according to a friend, with a leading doctor warning that hunger strikers could be at risk of death.
The warning comes after one striker has been admitted to hospital for a fifth time, as another reaches 69 days without food.
The three prisoners are striking over demands including immediate bail, with lawyers saying that by the date of their trial, the activists will have spent over a year in custody - over twice the standard six-month time limit laid out in the law.
Heba Muraisi, 31, has spent the longest on hunger strike.
Friends visiting Murasi said she has lost "over 10kg now" and "looks very different" to the photographs circulating in the media.
Her face is very gaunt, cheekbones are very prominent. She's physically exhausted, very tired," said Amareen Afzal. "She is constantly suffering with headaches and lightheadedness."
Ms Afzal, reportedly also a member of Palestine Action, told Sky News that she was "frightened" for Marasi's life, warning her health was in rapid decline.
"So she's aware that she's deteriorating and physically dying, you know, that her body could fail her at any moment.
"I am obviously frightened for her and her life, I want her to be OK, but I'm incredibly proud of her and like completely in awe of her resilience, and her."
Neurologist Dr David Nicholl, who has studied hunger strikes extensively, says the strikers could be at serious risk of permanent harm, and might potentially lose their lives.
Speaking on long custody time, prisons minister Lord Timpson said that remand decisions remain in the hands of independent judges, warning the prisoners are charged with serious offences.
The comments come after 28-year-old Kamran Ahmed was recently admitted to hospital for a heart complication after 58 days of hunger strike, according to his sister.
A letter signed by 50 MPs called on the government to "respond positively and with humanity" over the deteriorating health of strikers.