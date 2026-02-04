Six Palestine Action activists have been cleared of aggravated burglary over a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm's UK site after a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors said the activists wore red boiler suits as they carried out a "meticulously organised" attack, which saw them allegedly break computer equipment and boxes of technical products using crowbars and hammers.

The members of the proscribed group were accused of using a prison van as a "battering ram" to get inside the Elbit Systems UK factory in Bristol in the early hours of August 6, 2024.

They were also accused of spraying red paint from fire extinguishers and smashing up the disabled toilet.

But Samuel Corner, 23, Charlotte Head, 29, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and Jordan Devlin, 31, were found not guilty of aggravated burglary after a jury at Woolwich Crown Court failed to reach a verdict.

All six defendants had denied charges of criminal damage and violent disorder.

Following the trial, the jury deliberated for more than 36 hours on the criminal damage charge, but could not reach a verdict.

Rajwani, Rogers and Devlin were found not guilty of violent disorder, while verdicts were not reached for the three others.

The jury also failed to reach a verdict on an additional charge of causing grievous bodily harm against Corner.

The Oxford graduate had been accused of allegedly striking Police Sergeant Kate Evans on the back with a sledgehammer while she was on the floor, leaving her with a fracture to her lumbar spine.

Upon hearing the verdict, all six defendants hugged in ​the dock and waved to supporters in the public gallery, who cheered loudly at the result.