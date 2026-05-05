Leona Kamio (top left), Charlotte Head (top right), Samuel Corner (bottom left), and Fatema Rajwani (bottom right). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Four Palestine Action activists have been found guilty of criminal damage at a UK base of an Israeli-based defence company.

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Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani were in a prison van which crashed into shutters at the Elbit Systems factory in Bristol in the early hours of August 6 2024. The activists, all wearing red boilersuits, then set about destroying property inside the factory, before clashing with security guards and police who tried to stop the raid. Head, 30, was driving the prison van which was used as a "battering ram" to break into the facility, Woolwich Crown Court was told. Read more: Trapped on the death cruise ship: Medics in hazmat suits board stricken vessel as virus outbreak 'spreads between passengers' Read more: US warns of ‘overwhelming and devastating’ strikes on Iran if attacks on shipping continue

Police officers watch supporters outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, where Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Katema Rajwani and Zoe Rogers have been convicted of criminal damage. Picture: Alamy

The raid had been "meticulously organised" and was aimed at "causing as much damage as possible and obtain information about the company", said prosecutor Deanna Heer KC. The activists used sledgehammers and crowbars they had brought with them to destroy computers, drones, and other equipment, and used fire extinguishers to spray red paint across the walls and floor. The group caused an estimated £1 million of damage during the raid and were convicted on Tuesday following a retrial at Woolwich Crown Court.