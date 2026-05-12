If sentences are passed with a terrorist connection, the jail terms would be longer and have to be served in full

Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani pictured. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Palestine Action activists behind £1 million of criminal damage to an Israel-linked defence firm could be sentenced next month as “terrorists”, it can now be revealed.

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Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani face the prospect of lengthy prison sentences over a raid in August 6 2024 on the Elbit Systems factory in Bristol. They smashed into the site using an old prison van, were armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, and Corner fractured a police officer’s spine during the course of the night-time raid. The four defendants – who claimed the action was necessary to protect Palestinians – were convicted at Woolwich Crown Court last week of criminal damage, while Corner was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. It can now be reported that Mr Justice Johnson, in a pre-trial ruling, found the charges in the case had a “terrorist connection”. Read more: Farmers lose High Court challenge Over inheritance tax changes Read more: Triple Nottingham killer brought hammer onto hospital ward two years before fatal stabbings

A Palestinian flag flies during a rally outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the first day of a Home Office appeal against an earlier High Court ruling that the ban on Palestine Action was unlawful. Picture: Alamy

Palestine Action was banned as a terrorist organisation under a Government proscription order in July last year. But the controversial move was declared unlawful by the High Court in February this year. Mr Justice Johnson may still be asked to consider a terror link to the raid on the Elbit factory when he passed sentence on June 12, in spite of the Government’s court defeat on proscription. The Court of Appeal is currently considering an appeal by the Government, but it is not yet known if it will have delivered its ruling when the judge passes sentence next month. Supporters of the defendants have complained of a “stitch-up” that jurors considering the case during the trial were not told of the terror link, or that if convicted the activists could face aggravated sentences.

They say if sentences are passed with a terrorist connection, the jail terms would be longer and have to be served in full, while the convicted defendants may also spend years after prison being closely monitored by counter-terror police. In pre-trial rulings that can now be reported, Mr Justice Johnson also banned the defendants from putting forward documents “which relates to the defendants’ reasons for believing that Elbit supplied Israel with weapons and that Israel’s military operations in Gaza were unlawful”. The defendants were permitted to set out how the raid was part of a campaign of direct action by Palestine Action to cause damage to Elbit property, that they believed the firm was supplying weapons to Israel for use in the war in Gaza, and that they believe Israel’s actions in Gaza are unlawful. The activists say they wanted to cause maximum damage to military equipment to prevent it being used against Palestinians.

Palestine Action activists (left-right) Jordan Devlin, Leona Kamio, Zoe Rogers, Fatema Rajwani and Charlotte Head outside Woolwich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

But the judge also ruled that those aspects of the defence case should be carefully limited, and ruled: “It need not, and should not be, extensive. It is not in dispute. “It would be disproportionate and a waste of the jury’s time for it to be developed at undue length. “Moreover, there is a risk that if it is not carefully presented and controlled, such evidence might be misconstrued by the jury as an indicator that it is relevant for the jury to consider the legality of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.” During the raid on Elbit, activists wore red boilersuits and filmed themselves entering the factory and smashing equipment. There were clashes as police and security guards tried to intervene, as destruction was caused to computers and drones while fire extinguishers were used to spray red paint across the walls and floor.

A banner, covered in red paint symbolizing blood, reading 'Drop Elbit' is seen in front of the offices of APCO Worldwide. Picture: Getty

Head, Corner, Kamio and Rajwani were each found guilty of criminal damage, while two other activists, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin, were cleared of the same charge. Corner was also found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm against Police Sergeant Kate Evans. At the first trial of the case, all six defendants were cleared by a jury of aggravated burglary, and Rajwani, Ms Rogers and Mr Devlin were acquitted of violent disorder. Prosecutors then abandoned the violent disorder charges against the other three defendants. Barrister Rajiv Menon, who represented Head, was accused by the judge of committing contempt of court in his closing speech in the first trial, in which he was said to have flouted orders about the evidence that could be presented to the jury. He was also accused of misleading the jury about the prosecution case.