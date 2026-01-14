Three activists linked to proscribed terror group Palestine Action have ended their long-running hunger strikes claiming a vital demand was met.

Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello announced that they will end their hunger strikes after defence firm Elbit Sytems UK reportedly failed to win a government contract.

The campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement: "Our prisoners hunger strike will be remembered as a landmark moment of pure defiance; an embarrassment for the British state.

"Banning a group and imprisoning our comrades has backfired on the British state, direct action is alive and the people will drive Elbit out of Britain for good."

The company lost out on a £2 billion contract that would have seen it train 60,000 British soldiers a year.

Read more: Palestine Action activist's body 'could fail at any moment' after 70 days on hunger strike

Read more: Palestine Action detainee rushed to hospital after 58 days of hunger strike