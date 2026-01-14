Three pro-Palestine activists end hunger strikes after key demand met
Two of the hunger strikers came close to death, a Palestine Action spokesperson claimed
Three activists linked to proscribed terror group Palestine Action have ended their long-running hunger strikes claiming a vital demand was met.
Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello announced that they will end their hunger strikes after defence firm Elbit Sytems UK reportedly failed to win a government contract.
The campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement: "Our prisoners hunger strike will be remembered as a landmark moment of pure defiance; an embarrassment for the British state.
"Banning a group and imprisoning our comrades has backfired on the British state, direct action is alive and the people will drive Elbit out of Britain for good."
The company lost out on a £2 billion contract that would have seen it train 60,000 British soldiers a year.
It comes after two of the hunger strikers came close to death, a spokesperson for Prisoners for Palestine told LBC on Tuesday.
Muraisi, 31, had not eaten for 72 days while Ahmed refrained from food for 65 days.
Ahmed's heart reportedly 'shrunk' due to malnourishment, risking "a cardiac arrest at any point," the spokesperson said.
Muraisi and Ahmed have been held on remand since they were arrested during dawn raids in November 2024 and are due to stand trial in June 2026.
Muraisi had been on hunger strike for almost a week longer than Bobby Sands, a member of the Provisional IRA who died in prison after refusing food for 66 days.
She has also asked to be transferred back to HMP Bronzefield, where she was originally held, which is near her disabled mother.
Their hunger strike was supported by Lewis Chiaramello, who was arrested in connection with a break in to RAF Brize Norton last year, where it's alleged activists caused £7million worth of damage two military aircraft.
Chiaramello was also on hunger strike but ate every other day because he has type 1 diabetes.