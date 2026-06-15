Court of Appeal rules decision to ban Palestine Action as a terror organisation was lawful
The Home Office has won an appeal challenging a ruling over the banning of Palestine Action as a terror organisation.
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On Monday, the Court of Appeal has ruled the decision to ban the group was lawful.
Judges at the High Court had ruled in February that the decision was unlawful following a legal challenge from a co-founder of the group.
Five judges said the ban was a “justified and proportionate” interference on freedom of expression rights.
Hundreds of people have been arrested across multiple demonstrations after holding up placards and wearing badges and t-shirts declaring support for Palestine Action.
The Court of Appeal’s decision comes after four Palestine Action activists who mounted a “terrorist” raid on Israel-based defence firm Elbit Systems’ UK factory were jailed last week.
Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, used sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy computers, drones and other equipment before police and security intervened.
Corner, a former student at Oxford, struck police officer Kate Evans twice on the back with a seven-pound sledgehammer, leaving her with a fractured spine.
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