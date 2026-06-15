Palestine Action supporters stand listening to the court proceedings outside the Royal Courts Of Justice in central London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Home Office has won an appeal challenging a ruling over the banning of Palestine Action as a terror organisation.

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On Monday, the Court of Appeal has ruled the decision to ban the group was lawful. Judges at the High Court had ruled in February that the decision was unlawful following a legal challenge from a co-founder of the group.

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr (second right) at the Royal Courts of Justice as she delivers the ruling by the Court of Appeal to ban Palestine Action as a terror organisation was lawful. Picture: Alamy

Five judges said the ban was a “justified and proportionate” interference on freedom of expression rights. Hundreds of people have been arrested across multiple demonstrations after holding up placards and wearing badges and t-shirts declaring support for Palestine Action.

Demonstrators protest outside the Royal Court's of Justice. Picture: Getty