Kamran Ahmed, held at HMP Pentonville in North London, was rushed to hospital for a heart complication on Tuesday

A protester holds a picture of Kamran Ahmed during a demonstration outside the Department of Health. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A Palestine Action remand prisoner has been taken to hospital for the fifth time after 58 days on hunger strike, his family has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kamran Ahmed, 28, is one of four prisoners protesting the duration of their pre-trial detention. They have been held for more than a year, long surpassing the standard six-month custody time limit. Ahmed, held at HMP Pentonville in North London, was rushed to hospital for a heart complication on Tuesday, his sister Shahmina Alam said. Neurologist Dr David Nicholl, warned: "When someone has been refusing food, for 60-plus days, they are really at very serious risk of death, and indeed permanent harm." Months-long hunger strikes can leave lasting health implications including neurological and cognitive disorders, dementia, vertigo, sight loss and extreme weakness, Dr Nicholl told Sky News. "The biggest risk immediately is what's called refeeding syndrome Read More: Dying is worth it, Palestine Action hunger striker says Read More: Right to protest 'crisis' in UK after Governments rolled back protections, report warns

Activists demonstrate in support of Palestine Action hunger striker Kamran Ahmed at Pentonville Prison. Picture: Getty

"If you picture yourself having not eaten for a number of days, you need to gradually - very gradually - increase your calorie intake. "Because your body's not used to suddenly eating, there's a risk of getting very sick and actually people have died having stopped the hunger strike, but having developed refeeding syndrome." Other prisoners on hunger strike are Heba Muraisi, on day 65, Lewie Chiaramello (who is type 1 diabetic and has been fasting every other day) on day 60. Teuta Hoxha was previously on hunger strike but, according to lawyers, she has "paused her protest and has been taken to hospital following a rapid deterioration of her condition".

Activists demonstrate in support of Palestine Action hunger striker Kamran Ahmed at Pentonville Prison on January 6. Picture: Getty