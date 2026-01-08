Palestine Action detainee rushed to hospital after 58 days of hunger strike
Kamran Ahmed, held at HMP Pentonville in North London, was rushed to hospital for a heart complication on Tuesday
A Palestine Action remand prisoner has been taken to hospital for the fifth time after 58 days on hunger strike, his family has said.
Kamran Ahmed, 28, is one of four prisoners protesting the duration of their pre-trial detention.
They have been held for more than a year, long surpassing the standard six-month custody time limit.
Ahmed, held at HMP Pentonville in North London, was rushed to hospital for a heart complication on Tuesday, his sister Shahmina Alam said.
Neurologist Dr David Nicholl, warned: "When someone has been refusing food, for 60-plus days, they are really at very serious risk of death, and indeed permanent harm."
Months-long hunger strikes can leave lasting health implications including neurological and cognitive disorders, dementia, vertigo, sight loss and extreme weakness, Dr Nicholl told Sky News.
"The biggest risk immediately is what's called refeeding syndrome
"If you picture yourself having not eaten for a number of days, you need to gradually - very gradually - increase your calorie intake.
"Because your body's not used to suddenly eating, there's a risk of getting very sick and actually people have died having stopped the hunger strike, but having developed refeeding syndrome."
Other prisoners on hunger strike are Heba Muraisi, on day 65, Lewie Chiaramello (who is type 1 diabetic and has been fasting every other day) on day 60.
Teuta Hoxha was previously on hunger strike but, according to lawyers, she has "paused her protest and has been taken to hospital following a rapid deterioration of her condition".
They deny all charges related to alleged break-ins or criminal damage, carried out in the name of Palestine Action. The committed these alleged offences before the group was banned.
Among their demands is that Palestine Action be de-proscribed, the UK ends support for companies supplying weapons to Israel, and they are granted immediate bail or transfers to prisons closer to home so family members can visit.
Prisons minister Lord Timpson told Sky News: "While very concerning, hunger strikes are not a new issue for our prisons. Over the last five years, we've averaged over 200 a year and we have longstanding procedures in place to ensure prisoner safety.
"Prison healthcare teams provide NHS care and continuously monitor the situation. HM Prison and Probation Service are clear that claims that hospital care is being refused are entirely misleading - they will always be taken when needed and a number of these prisoners have already been treated in hospital.
"These prisoners are charged with serious offences including aggravated burglary and criminal damage. Remand decisions are for independent judges, and lawyers can make representations to the court on behalf of their clients.
"Ministers will not meet with them - we have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system. It would be entirely unconstitutional and inappropriate for ministers to intervene in ongoing legal cases."