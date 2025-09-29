Around 100 people were seen protesting outside the conference venue on Merseyside

Police make terrorism arrests outside the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

Police have arrested at least 66 protesters outside Labour's annual conference in Liverpool at a demo supporting the banned group Palestine Action.

Two were later released but the other 64 who were arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence and were taken into custody, Merseyside Police said on Monday. "Some of the people in attendance displayed material in support of Palestine Action, who are a proscribed terrorism organisation," Merseyside Police said in a statement. About 100 people had gathered silently, holding signs reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action", protest group Defend Our Juries said.

Around 100 people were seen outside the conference venue on Merseyside, with many holding signs reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action". Picture: Alamy

Palestine Action was proscribed as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton the previous month. A spokesman for Defend Our Juries said: “Instead of shutting down protest, it’s time the Labour Party took the responsibility to prevent genocide seriously and impose blanket sanctions on Israel including stopping the flow of arms from factories in this country.”

Palestine Action protesters sat with placards and were arrested and carried by police. Protests outside Labour Conference 2025. Picture: Alamy