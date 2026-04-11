Police arrest 212 during mass protest in central London against ban on Palestine Action
Police have so far arrested 212 people during a mass protest against the ban on Palestine Action in central London.
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The Metropolitan Police confirmed all of the arrests made during the demonstration at Trafalgar Square are for showing support for a proscribed organisation.
The ages of those arrested range from 27 to 82, the force said.
In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said their officers continue to “make arrests where people are showing support for a proscribed organisation”.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon with signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.
Many of the mostly elderly demonstrators sat on camping chairs and on the ground as they held up their placards.
At the top of the square, near the National Gallery, large banners were displayed reading “Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth” and “Israel starves kids”.
Among the demonstrators, Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja sat with an “I Support Palestine Action” sign despite the consequences a potential arrest could have on his music career.
He told the Press Association: “Being a musician, obviously, there was a lot of trepidation around how we might not be able to travel and get visas.
“But I thought ‘this is ridiculous’ and then the police making that U-turn to arrest people again, I thought that is even more ridiculous.
“So I’m going to hold a sign today.
“If I get arrested, I feel very confident that if I stand up in court with the right guidance and say ‘this was an unlawful arrest and, therefore, I don’t accept it’.”
He added: “I think that the actions of Palestine Action were highly patriotic, because they were pretty much protecting our country from getting involved in serious war crimes, and breaking international law.
“How much more patriotic can you be than that?”
Several individuals, including a man and a woman with grey hair, were carried off by officers away from the demonstration.
Police officers could be seen carrying a lady from the protest as people chanted “shame on you”.
Police then lifted a man out in handcuffs and walked an elderly protester with a walking stick to the police vans.
One woman shouted: “Yeah she looks like a terrorist, doesn’t she mate?”
Protesters accused police of dragging a woman out of the protest and not supporting her shoulders.
The woman could then be seen lying with her eyes closed as officers and bystanders surrounded her in a circle.
Others shouted at police that she needed medical attention.
One protester made the peace sign as she was removed while another said “Palestine Action is not a proscribed organisation” as she was led off by police.
Protesters, some of whom were carried by their ankles and under their arms by officers, were led to an area at the side of Trafalgar Square surrounded by a metal fence.
Protest group Defend Our Juries said the demonstration, called Everyone Day, would show the “resistance” to the ban on Palestine Action is “stronger than ever”.
The Metropolitan Police said Saturday’s action “is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest”.
In March, the force said officers would resume arresting suspected Palestine Action supporters, as a High Court battle over the ban on the group continues.
The police paused the arrest of demonstrators in February after the High Court ruled the Government’s ban was unlawful, but then decided to resume as an appeal against the ruling is likely to take several months.