Police have so far arrested 212 people during a mass protest against the ban on Palestine Action in central London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed all of the arrests made during the demonstration at Trafalgar Square are for showing support for a proscribed organisation.

The ages of those arrested range from 27 to 82, the force said.

In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said their officers continue to “make arrests where people are showing support for a proscribed organisation”.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon with signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Many of the mostly elderly demonstrators sat on camping chairs and on the ground as they held up their placards.

At the top of the square, near the National Gallery, large banners were displayed reading “Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth” and “Israel starves kids”.

Among the demonstrators, Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja sat with an “I Support Palestine Action” sign despite the consequences a potential arrest could have on his music career.

He told the Press Association: “Being a musician, obviously, there was a lot of trepidation around how we might not be able to travel and get visas.

“But I thought ‘this is ridiculous’ and then the police making that U-turn to arrest people again, I thought that is even more ridiculous.