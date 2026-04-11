Protesters hold up placards at a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police have begun removing protesters from a mass demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action in central London.

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Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Trafalgar Square with signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”. Many of the mostly elderly demonstrators sat on camping chairs and on the ground as they held up their placards on Saturday. At the top of the square, near the National Gallery, large banners were displayed reading “Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth” and “Israel starves kids”. Several individuals, including a man and a woman with grey hair, were carried off by officers away from the demonstration. Police have arrested 92 people so far, from 27 years old to 82 years old, the force said. Read More: Student faces hate crime charge over 'tea towel' remark about Palestine activist’s headscarf Read More: Seven arrested over alleged Palestine Action support at RAF base anti-war protest

Police carry away a protestor in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Getty

Police officers could be seen carrying a lady from the protest as people chanted “shame on you”. Police then lifted a man out in handcuffs and walked an elderly protester with a walking stick to the police vans. One woman shouted: “Yeah she looks like a terrorist doesn’t she mate”. Protesters accused police of dragging a woman out of the protest and not supporting her shoulders. The woman could then be seen lying with her eyes closed as officers and bystanders surrounded her in a circle. Others shouted at police that she needed medical attention. One protester made the peace sign as she was removed while another said “Palestine Action is not a proscribed organisation” as she was led off by police.

Keir Starmer's Labour government banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in 2025. Picture: Getty

Protesters, some of whom were carried by their ankles and under their arms by officers, were led to an area at the side of Trafalgar Square surrounded by a metal fence. One woman was seen smiling as she held up her hands in handcuffs while others sat on the ground in silence in the fenced off area. Dozens of police officers were stood nearby as others moved in to remove protesters. Protest group Defend Our Juries said the demonstration, called Everyone Day, would show the “resistance” to the ban on Palestine Action is “stronger than ever”. The Metropolitan Police said Saturday’s action “is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest”. In March, the force said officers would resume arresting suspected Palestine Action supporters, as a High Court battle over the ban on the group continues. The police paused the arrest of demonstrators in February after the High Court ruled the Government’s ban was unlawful, but then decided to resume as an appeal against the ruling is likely to take several months.