Hundreds gathered outside the magistrates’ court where more than 2,000 cases related to supporting the group had been due to be heard on Thursday

A demonstrator is arrested by the police outside the Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Palestine Action’s co-founder can take her case to the Supreme Court after Court of Appeal judges ruled the group’s ban was lawful.

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The update in the legal challenge came after police arrested 77 people at a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London for expressing support for the protest group. In June, five Court of Appeal judges said the ban on the organisation as a terror group was a “justified and proportionate” interference on freedom of expression rights. This overturned the judgment of three judges at the High Court who ruled in February that the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to ban Palestine Action was unlawful, after a legal challenge from the group’s co-founder Huda Ammori. After the judgment, Ms Ammori said she intended to take the case to the Supreme Court, and the European Court of Human Rights if necessary. She launched her bid to take the case to the UK’s highest court earlier this month and in a decision published on Thursday, Lord Sales, Lord Leggatt and Lady Simler granted permission for her appeal. Read More: Palestine protesters joined by Jeremy Corbyn in urging Burnham to act on Israel Read More: Four Palestine Action activists jailed for total of more than 26 years over raid on Israeli-linked defence firm - as over 100 arrested outside court

A demonstrator is arrested by the police outside the Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Alamy

The case is to be expedited, court records show, with a hearing expected between October and December. Hundreds gathered outside the magistrates’ court where more than 2,000 cases related to supporting the group had been due to be heard on Thursday. But their cases had been adjourned to October, earlier this week. Protesters shouting “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” were detained by police, while demonstrators shouted “shame on you” and “under what power?”. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Officers have arrested 77 people. The majority of arrests have been for expressing support for a proscribed organisation. “Four people have been arrested for encouraging or assisting a criminal offence. Police officers remain at the scene and continue to make arrests.” Court officials confirmed that all cases relating to Palestine Action have been adjourned until October 26, to await the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal over the proscription of the group as a terrorism organisation.

Police officers outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Getty

Defendants who had travelled from Yorkshire, Wales and Merseyside complained of “chaos”, and told officials they had not been told their hearing was not taking place. The courts service now faces a bill running to thousands of pounds to compensate the defendants who travelled unnecessarily. The session on October 26 will also be administrative, rather than a full court hearing, and defendants are being advised to look out for a letter with the date they next need to be in court. Claire Jeffrey, 52, travelled to court from Edinburgh and said she had not been told her hearing had been adjourned. She said “Scotland’s a long way. It’s expensive to come here, and we have to rearrange commitments. “It’s just really frustrating to… be told you’re on a court roll, and then you turn up, and they’re like, ‘No, you’re not’.