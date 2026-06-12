72 arrested for supporting Palestine Action outside court where four activists await sentencing over raid
Seventy-two people have been arrested for supporting proscribed terror group Palestine Action at a demonstration outside Woolwich Crown Court where four people are being sentenced for a raid on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK factory, the Metropolitan Police said.
Listen to this article
The raid by Charlotte Head, 23, Samuel Corner, 30, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, left one police officer with a fractured spine.
The group, travelling in an old prison van, crashed into the Elbit Systems site near Bristol during the early hours of August 6, 2024.
The four defendants – who claimed the action was necessary to protect Palestinians – were convicted at Woolwich Crown Court last week of criminal damage, while Corner was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.
Palestine Action was banned as a terrorist organisation under a Government proscription order in July last year.
But the controversial move was declared unlawful by the High Court in February this year.
This is a breaking store, more to follow...