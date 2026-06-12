Seventy-two people have been arrested for supporting proscribed terror group Palestine Action at a demonstration outside Woolwich Crown Court where four people are being sentenced for a raid on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK factory, the Metropolitan Police said.

The raid by Charlotte Head, 23, Samuel Corner, 30, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, left one police officer with a fractured spine.

The group, travelling in an old prison van, crashed into the Elbit Systems site near Bristol during the early hours of August 6, 2024.

The four defendants – who claimed the action was necessary to protect Palestinians – were convicted at Woolwich Crown Court last week of criminal damage, while Corner was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Palestine Action was banned as a terrorist organisation under a Government proscription order in July last year.

But the controversial move was declared unlawful by the High Court in February this year.

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