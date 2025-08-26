Four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after footage appeared to show pro-Palestinian activists smashing a car through the gates of a defence manufacturer.

The group, named online as Palestinian Martyrs for Justice, appeared to have broken in and got on to the roof of the Moog Aircraft Group factory in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, at 3.50am on Tuesday.

Significant damage was caused to a number of sky lights and solar panels, Staffordshire Police said.

A video released on social media showed a four-wheel drive vehicle ramming through gates before a red flare was let off.

One of the activists said: “We are Palestinian Martyrs for Justice and each of us here today on the roof of Moog are wearing a T-shirt of one of the martyrs that have been murdered by Israel in the genocide.”

The manufacturer was targeted because it supplies equipment used on F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli government to bomb Palestinians in Gaza, the group claimed.

