Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Dr Husam Zomlot poses by a name plaque during the inauguration ceremony for the Embassy of the State of Palestine, formerly known as the Palestinian Mission, in Hammersmith. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The opening of a Palestinian embassy in London has been described as "proof that our identity cannot be denied" by the country’s ambassador to the UK.

Ambassador Husam Zomlot spoke at a ceremony in Hammersmith on Monday where he hailed the inauguration as "historic" and "monumental." It comes after the UK officially recognised Palestine as an independent state in September in which it acknowledged "all legal rights and obligations of statehood" for Palestine. Mr Zomlot said: "This is not merely a change of name, and the plaque we will unveil shortly represents far more than formality.

Dr Zomlot speaks during the inauguration ceremony. Picture: Alamy

"It is a change of direction, reflecting the reality we are living today, a reality that unequivocally recognises, at long last, our inalienable right to sovereign statehood. "For generations of Palestinians in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in refugee camps and across the diaspora, this embassy represents proof that our identity cannot be denied, our presence cannot be erased, and our lives cannot be devalued." Mr Zomlot said the move was the result of "100 years of relentless struggle," but added that he felt "the shadow that hangs over us today" as people in Gaza were "living in hell." The ceremony also heard from Obaidah, a 14-year-old Palestinian refugee wounded during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza last year and evacuated to the UK for medical treatment.

Gazan refugee Obaidah, 14, seaks during the ceremony where he said: "I survived the genocide, but my body carries deep wounds.". Picture: Alamy