By EJ Ward

A decorated Army veteran has accused the creators of a “Palestine poppy” of causing division ahead of Remembrance Day, as a row grows over badges using the colours of the Palestinian flag.

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Trevor Coult MC told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the pins risked turning remembrance into a political argument, with money from their sale going towards Palestinian causes rather than supporting veterans. The badges feature black, white and green petals surrounded by a red border. Their creators say they are intended to show solidarity with Palestinians and commemorate those killed in the conflict with Israel. Speaking to LBC, Mr Coult said: “Look, the Palestinian poppy is just another way to cause division on the run-up to Remembrance Day. “I mean, if it’s not the Palestinian poppy, it’s the rainbow poppy. If it’s not the rainbow poppy, it’s the white poppy. Basically, you’ve got people out there that just want to cause division and cause hurt.” Read more: ‘We guard your secrets. You’re supposed to have our back’: Former SAS commander accuses Government of breaking bond with soldiers Read more: UK Special Forces veterans warn Britain is ‘eroding the will to fight’ as troops sent to battle ISIS face years under murder investigation

Profits from the enamel pin will be donated to charities ‘working to end occupation’ of Palestinian territories. Picture: Supplied

The Military Cross recipient, who supports veterans through My Veteran Claim, questioned why the symbol was being used when proceeds would not help former service personnel. “There’s no money from this poppy sale goes toward helping any veterans,” he told Nick, adding that he believed the badge “adds no value” and was “just there, in my opinion, to cause hatred”. The Palestine Poppy website says the badges are sold on a not-for-profit basis, with the price covering production costs and a small donation to Palestinian charities and campaigning organisations. It names Friends of al-Aqsa and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians among the organisations it supports. Its creator describes the design as an “anti-apartheid symbol” and says it is intended to remember Palestinians killed and displaced, as well as demonstrate support for their freedom. The website also points to the service of Palestinian soldiers who fought against the Nazis during the Second World War. Mr Coult’s intervention follows criticism from other former members of the Armed Forces, who have accused the project of using the familiar remembrance symbol to promote a political cause.

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