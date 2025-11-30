National March for Palestine in London on Saturday, starting on Piccadilly and ending Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

By Samantha Lutes

Arrests have been made for supporters of protest group Palestine Action at demonstrations across the country on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The demonstrations were organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, and took place in 10 different locations on Saturday, with multiple arrests being made in relation to terror related offences. The protests were apart of 12-day 'Lift the Ban' campaign, which was calling for the UK government to revoke the designation of Palestine Action as a 'terrorist organisation'. 30 people were arrested at a protest in Bristol, whilst 10 arrests were made in Norwich. The West Midlands police confirmed 25 people were arrested at a protest in Birmingham.

Police presence in Edinburgh on Saturday. Credit: Richard Gass/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Ch Insp James Littlehales said: "We fully recognise people's right to demonstrate peacefully, and many people continue to protest in support of Palestine without breaking the law. But we will take appropriate action where people are breaching the law by showing support for proscribed organisations." Palestine Action has been proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000 since July. The group claim that Saturday was the “most widespread wave of civil disobedience in modern UK history", saying 636 arrests have been made throughout the duration of the campaign.

National March for Palestine, London. Credit: Ian Bozic/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy