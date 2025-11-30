Dozens of Pro-Palestine protesters arrested throughout the UK
Arrests have been made for supporters of protest group Palestine Action at demonstrations across the country on Saturday.
The demonstrations were organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, and took place in 10 different locations on Saturday, with multiple arrests being made in relation to terror related offences.
The protests were apart of 12-day 'Lift the Ban' campaign, which was calling for the UK government to revoke the designation of Palestine Action as a 'terrorist organisation'.
30 people were arrested at a protest in Bristol, whilst 10 arrests were made in Norwich.
The West Midlands police confirmed 25 people were arrested at a protest in Birmingham.
Ch Insp James Littlehales said: "We fully recognise people's right to demonstrate peacefully, and many people continue to protest in support of Palestine without breaking the law.
But we will take appropriate action where people are breaching the law by showing support for proscribed organisations."
Palestine Action has been proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000 since July.
The group claim that Saturday was the “most widespread wave of civil disobedience in modern UK history", saying 636 arrests have been made throughout the duration of the campaign.
A separate march was organised in London was organised by the Palestine Coalition, who estimate there was 100,000 people in attendance.
The Metropolitan Police have said one arrest was made during the protest for affray, with four people being detained Four people “on suspicion of Public Order Act offences" with inquiries ongoing.
The march had an appearance from Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who spoke publicly to attendees:
“What’s happening on the ground is completely incompatible with the language being used in press and parliamentary briefings.“
She continued: "The UK’s role hasn’t changed either, you cannot credibly call for peace abroad while enabling violence through policy at home.”