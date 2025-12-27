'Free Palestine', chant protestors, as chaos erupts at London shopping centre
Footage shared on social media shows a group of people draping a huge Palestinian flag over the railings in the busy shopping centre before they begin to chant "get your hands off Palestine" and "stop arming Israel"
Chaos unfolded as protestors unfurled the Palestinian flag and dropped leaflets across all floors at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on Boxing Day.
before they begin to chant "get your hands off Palestine", "stop arming Israel", "free the Filton 24", and "free Palestine" through megaphones.
Protestors on other floors of Westfield can be seen unfurling their own banners in support of the hunger striking prisoners, they can also be seen throwing down leaflets calling for shoppers to boycott all Israeli products.
Police officers and security guards for the shopping centre appear to be attempting to remove the protestors.
Onlookers gathered in crowds around the protestors to watch what was happening and to take their own photos and videos.
Six Palestine Action activists have been on hunger strike as they await trial on charges of criminal damage, aggravated burglary and violent disorder at a factory for Elbit Systems and in relation to a break-in at RAF Brize Norton.
The government has refused to negotiate with the strikers’ legal team but denies allegations that the six were being mistreated and has restricted access to basic healthcare, as claimed by supporters.
One of them, Kamran Ahmed has reportedly dropped from 75kg to 60kg in weight. His last meal was on November 8.
“I understand it’s going to be difficult for everyone to watch me go through the situation. When I think about my friends and family … it’s difficult to push those thoughts aside,” he said.
“But I think it’s necessary to achieve what the world should really look like.”
The Filton 24 are individuals currently awaiting trial for their alleged connection to direct action against the Elbit Systems hub in Filton, Bristol.
Protestors allegedly dismantled military equipment after they drove a van to the facility.
The Met Police and Westfield have been contacted for comment.