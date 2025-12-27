Chaos unfolded as protestors unfurled the Palestinian flag and dropped leaflets across all floors at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on Boxing Day.

Footage shared on social media shows a group of people draping a huge Palestinian flag over the railings in the busy shopping centre before they begin to chant "get your hands off Palestine", "stop arming Israel", "free the Filton 24", and "free Palestine" through megaphones.

Protestors on other floors of Westfield can be seen unfurling their own banners in support of the hunger striking prisoners, they can also be seen throwing down leaflets calling for shoppers to boycott all Israeli products.

Police officers and security guards for the shopping centre appear to be attempting to remove the protestors.

Onlookers gathered in crowds around the protestors to watch what was happening and to take their own photos and videos.

Read more: Greta Thunberg arrested in central London over Palestine Action placard

Read more: Dying is worth it, Palestine Action hunger striker says