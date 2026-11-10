Mohammed Abbas was living in accommodation provided by the Home Office at the time of his offending

Mohammed Abbas admitted to two charges of engaging in sexual activity at Cardiff Crown Court in October. Picture: robertharding/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A Palestinian asylum seeker who arrived in the UK in March has been jailed for six years after breaking into a family home in Cardiff and exposing himself to two children.

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Mohammed Abbas, 29, previously pleaded guilty to burglary, trespass on a premises with intent to commit a sexual offence, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. Cardiff Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Abbas entered the family home in the early hours of the morning and masturbated in front of the two girls, who had been sleeping in their bedroom along with their older sister. Judge Lucy Crowther sentenced Abbas, who was living in accommodation provided by the Home Office at the time of his offending, to six years in prison with an extended licence period of three years due to the “real and imminent” threat he poses to women and girls. The court heard that Abbas was drunk and walking along a street in Cardiff in the early hours of July 30 this year when he began trying to open the windows of houses. Read more: Ministers 'looking at what they can do' about injunctions after David Walliams unmasked Read more: Ben Kentish shuts down caller for his comments on Russell Brand

Mohammed Abbas was living in accommodation provided by the Home Office at the time of his offending. Picture: Ascannio/Alamy

The judge said: “Once inside, you went upstairs and whilst there you went into a bedroom, there were three young women asleep in that room, three sisters who shared that room. "At or around two o’clock in the morning, (one of the sisters) was woken from her sleep. “She looked around and saw you. You were crouched down in the corner of the room.” She said the girl initially thought Abbas was her brother and called out to him, to which he replied “sorry”. The court heard the girl began to scream, waking her sisters, one of whom said she saw Abbas briefly leave the room. The judge said: “When you come back in you undid your trousers and exposed your penis. “You must have realised then that these were all young women. “You repeatedly asked the girls whether they wanted to have sex with you, you asked that three times. “Whilst they were screaming, in what must have been obvious fear of you, you masturbated in their bedroom, right in front of them as they lay in their beds. “Their screams did not put you off, on the contrary, you moved further into their bedroom."

The court heard Abbas continued to masturbate and at the same time reached towards the bedroom door in an attempt to remove a doorstop that was propping it open. One of the girls saw Abbas put a hand on the railing of one of the bunkbed ladders and move his foot to try to climb it. The judge said: “You got so close to (one of the girls) she ended up hitting you with a pillow for she didn’t know what else to do. “She struck you repeatedly.” The court heard that the commotion awoke other members of the household, who turned on their lights, causing Abbas to flee and leaving the girls “crying hysterically”. It was later discovered that Abbas had also stolen Apple AirPods belonging to one of the girls while inside the property and a jacket belonging to their father. The judge said the incident was said to have taken place over a minute and a half, but "to those young women must’ve felt like a lifetime of terror”. Addressing Abbas, she added: “You had no regard for that family, or for those three young women as they slept. “This offending was entirely about you and your sexual gratification, at any cost. “This type of offending strikes unimaginable terror and fear into the hearts of right-minded people.” The judge added: “I’m satisfied you intended to rape at least one of these girls.”

Just two days after being sentenced at Coventry Magistrate's Court he exposed himself to two young girls. Picture: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy