At least 20 severely wounded Palestinian children are missing out on life-saving treatment after a sudden US visa ban, medical NGOs have claimed.

The ban, brought in by US president Donald Trump this month following an online campaign by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, saw injured Palestinians have their visas revoked despite having treatments booked in at US hospitals.

Medical aid organisation FAJR Global say the move has left those needing to be medically evacuated stuck in transit countries with nowhere to go.

Trump made the decision after Loomer posted pictures and videos of evacuated patients from Gaza arriving on US soil, with the caption: "Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?"

Since the ban was implemented, World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show America has only accepted a total of 48 medical evacuations from Gaza.

By comparison, 3,965 critically injured people have been evacuated to Egypt, while 1,450 are stranded in the UAE.