'Critically injured' Palestinian children missing out on life-saving treatment after US visa ban
At least 20 severely wounded Palestinian children are missing out on life-saving treatment after a sudden US visa ban, medical NGOs have claimed.
The ban, brought in by US president Donald Trump this month following an online campaign by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, saw injured Palestinians have their visas revoked despite having treatments booked in at US hospitals.
Medical aid organisation FAJR Global say the move has left those needing to be medically evacuated stuck in transit countries with nowhere to go.
Trump made the decision after Loomer posted pictures and videos of evacuated patients from Gaza arriving on US soil, with the caption: "Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?"
Since the ban was implemented, World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show America has only accepted a total of 48 medical evacuations from Gaza.
By comparison, 3,965 critically injured people have been evacuated to Egypt, while 1,450 are stranded in the UAE.
Many of these patients require extensive reconstructive and cosmetic surgery unavailable these countries, with some even having appointments booked in at US hospitals before the ban was introduced.
Gaza's own health sector has been devastated by repeated Israeli military strikes and attacks on its hospitals, leaving doctors unable to treat the sick and injured.
While Loomer claimed the ban would stop "this invasion of our country", FAJR's chief executive Dr Mosab Nasser said it was an "indirect death penalty on the most innocent victims of this war".
"We’re talking about a handful of children suffering from severe, life threatening injuries," he told the Guardian.
"These medical evacuations are a lifeline for these kids and we urge the US government to reject such divisive rhetoric and reaffirm its role as a temporary safe haven for those who so desperately need it."
A US state department spokesperson confirmed it had paused the visas and would continue to conduct a full and thorough review.
"There are many countries around the world with great hospitals that should be stepping up to provide assistance, including France, Australia, UK, and Canada to name a few," the spokesperson said.