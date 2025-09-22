Students from Gaza will arrive in the UK to take up places at universities following support to help them leave Gaza, the Government has announced.

It was announced last month that the Home Office had agreed special arrangements for students to come from Gaza to the UK.

It further includes those with fully funded places for both masters and undergraduate courses this academic year.

The cohort includes students who have received the Chevening scholarship, which recognises potential leaders of tomorrow and supports them to pursue masters degrees in the UK.

Since then, the Government said it has worked with Israeli authorities to ensure the students could leave Gaza, and conducted biometric checks.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The conflict in Gaza has had an appalling impact on education, with many children entirely unable to access schooling.

“Despite that, students in Gaza have shown incredible resilience and unwavering determination to pursue their studies against an appalling backdrop of death, destruction and famine.

“Talented students who have been awarded scholarships to UK universities need to be able to start their courses this autumn so I am very grateful to our partners, including the Government of Jordan, for working with us these past weeks to help them leave to take up their places.”

“Our support also reflects the UK’s commitment to the future of post-war Gaza and its reconstruction, where educating the next generation will play a vital role.”

This comes after the Government announced on Sunday it would recognise a Palestinian state.

Australia, Canada and Portugal have made similar announcements, while France is expected to formally recognise Palestine on Monday at the UN.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “These students have lived through an appalling ordeal, with many losing loved ones and having their studies torn apart by the devastating impact of war.

“I am relieved that we have been able to help them reach the UK and take up their places at our universities, where they can continue their education in safety.”