Hundreds of Palestinians displaced from their homes after Israel wipes out part of West Bank
The operation was launched in response to the killing of two Israeli soldiers
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Israel has launched an effective closure of part of the West Bank by demolishing homes and displacing hundreds of Palestinian families, officials have claimed.
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Bulldozers were used to knock down dozens of buildings in the city of Hebron, which has been cordoned off by the military.
At least one street is believed to have been decimated, with multiple families forced to spend the night outside after their homes were marked for demolition with spray paint, officials have said.
It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his forces to prepare for the complete shutdown of the region on Friday.
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Security forces were ordered to cordon off Hebron and be ready to fully shut down the entire Palestinian territory.
Orders to shut the territory followed what Israel's army claimed was a thwarted "terror attack" involving two alleged gunmen
Emergency responders at the scene reported five people injured, some critically, with those requiring medical attention being evacuated to hospitals in Israel.
Hebron's Mayor Youssef al-Jaabari said more than 1,000 people had been displaced.
The operation comes days before Israel's general election, which will be the first election since the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks.
The military had set up roadblocks and closures in Palestinian towns in the area, according to reports.
In unverified videos of the incident circulating on social media, gunshots can be heard ringing out.
In a statement, Mr Netanyahu said on Friday: "I have just concluded a security assessment with the minister of defence, the IDF chief of staff, the director of the Shin Bet, the national security advisor, and the commander of the IDF Central Command.
"It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered."
"Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery.
"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria."
"Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests.
"We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times."