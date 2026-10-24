The operation was launched in response to the killing of two Israeli soldiers

A Palestinian man stands next to Israeli soldiers during an army operation in Hebron. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Israel has launched an effective closure of part of the West Bank by demolishing homes and displacing hundreds of Palestinian families, officials have claimed.

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Bulldozers were used to knock down dozens of buildings in the city of Hebron, which has been cordoned off by the military. At least one street is believed to have been decimated, with multiple families forced to spend the night outside after their homes were marked for demolition with spray paint, officials have said. It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his forces to prepare for the complete shutdown of the region on Friday. Read more: Family of British national arrested while 'protecting Palestinian farmers' in Israel slam 'shameful' response of UK authorities Read more: Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist and European diplomats

Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack carried out by Palestinian gunmen at a junction near Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Security forces were ordered to cordon off Hebron and be ready to fully shut down the entire Palestinian territory. Orders to shut the territory followed what Israel's army claimed was a thwarted "terror attack" involving two alleged gunmen Emergency responders at the scene reported five people injured, some critically, with those requiring medical attention being evacuated to hospitals in Israel. Hebron's Mayor Youssef al-Jaabari said more than 1,000 people had been displaced. The operation comes days before Israel's general election, which will be the first election since the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks.

Israeli forces maintain closures and take over Palestinian homes for military use. Picture: JNA PRESS/Alamy

The military had set up roadblocks and closures in Palestinian towns in the area, according to reports. In unverified videos of the incident circulating on social media, gunshots can be heard ringing out. In a statement, Mr Netanyahu said on Friday: "I have just concluded a security assessment with the minister of defence, the IDF chief of staff, the director of the Shin Bet, the national security advisor, and the commander of the IDF Central Command. "It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered."

Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack near Yehuda Junction, near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy