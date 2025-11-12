Four suspects have been arrested

Palestinians inspect burned vehicles following an attack by Israeli settlers the previous day in an industrial zone in the West Bank Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Several Palestinians have been injured after Israeli settlers launched suspected arson attacks on a section of farmland and a warehouse.

The incidents were reported in the village of Bedouin, in the occupied West Bank of Palestine, and are the latest in a recent surge in settler violence coinciding with the olive harvest season. It comes after the UN's humanitarian office said the number of violent attacks by settlers last month was the highest since it began collecting figures nearly 20 years ago. Israel has built around 160 settlements housing 700,000 Jewish people since it occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with an estimated 3.3 million Palestinians living alongside them. The settlements are illegal under international law.

Palestinians survey damage in an industrial zone following an attack by Israeli settlers the previous day in the West Bank village of Beit Lid, near Tulkarm, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed). Picture: Alamy

Palestinian Authority Minister Muayyad Shaaban, the head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, said the attacks were part of a campaign to impose "a hostile environment through intimidation and terror." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that troops went to the scene "to disperse the confrontation using riot dispersal means and apprehended several Israeli civilians" but added that soldiers were then attacked by settlers gathering nearby. Four suspects were reportedly arrested by Israeli police. In a post on X, the country's president Isaac Herzog called the latest events "shocking and serious", blaming "a handful of violent and dangerous individuals." He said: "Such violence against civilians and against IDF soldiers crosses a red line and I condemn it severely." The head of the IDF Central Command, Major-General Avi Bluth, said: "The reality in which anarchist fringe youth act violently against innocent civilians and against security forces is unacceptable and is extremely serious. It must be dealt with firmly.

Palestinians survey the damage in the West Bank village of Beit Lid, near Tulkarm, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed). Picture: Alamy