The world’s leading authority on food crises, the IPC, declared famine in Gaza City on Friday, August 22. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes and shootings in Gaza, a day after the world’s leading authority on food crises declared famine in Gaza City.

Over half of the victims were sheltering in tents when they died, with others killed in gunfire whilst seeking food from aid providers, according to officials. The deaths follow the exceptional announcement made by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) on August 22. According to morgue records and health officials at Nassar Hospital, at least 14 individuals were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza Strip. Officials said the strikes, which took place early on August 23, targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis - home to hundreds of thousands who had fled from strikes elsewhere in Gaza. More than half of the dead were women and children. Elsewhere in northern Gaza, health officials at the Sheikh Radwan field hospital report Israeli gunfire killed at least five aid-seekers on Saturday. The incident occurred near the Zikim crossing with Israel, where the UN and other agencies' aid trucks enter the territory. Another six people were killed in other attacks on Gaza on Saturday, according to hospitals and the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to questions about the deaths.

Gunfire killed at least five aid-seekers on Saturday near the Zikim crossing with Israel [pictured], where the UN and other agencies' aid trucks enter the territory. Picture: Alamy

The famine declaration from the IPC has seen governments and aid groups intensify their pleas for Israel to halt its 22-month offensive on Gaza, prompted by Hamas' attacks on October 7, 2023. For months, aid groups have warned that the war and Israel's restrictions on food into Gaza are causing starvation among civilians. The recent report said that the famine gripping Gaza City is likely to spread if fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid continue. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denounced the IPC report as "an outright lie", and accused Hamas of starving the hostages. Israel says it has allowed enough aid to enter during the war, and continues to press ahead with preparations to seize Gaza City. With ground troops already active in strategic areas, the widescale operation could start within days. Efforts toward a ceasefire that could forestall the offensive are on hold as mediators await Israel's next steps.

Many Palestinians await aid in Gaza, as the UN and other aid agencies say not nearly enough is food reaching those who need it. Picture: Alamy

The IPC pronouncement was its first in the Middle East, coming after Israel imposed a two-and-a-half-month blockade on Gaza earlier this year. Israel later eased access with a focus on a new US-backed private aid supplier, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The GHF has faced strong criticism from bodies including the UN, which has described some of their actions as "utterly disturbing" on August 5. Following global outrage over images of emaciated children, Israel has allowed some aid to enter Gaza in recent weeks, both via airdrops and land. Despite this, the UN and other aid agencies say the food reaching Gaza is still not nearly enough. The IPC said nearly half a million people in Gaza, about a quarter of the population, face catastrophic hunger that leaves many at risk of dying. The report, released August 22, said widespread displacement and the collapse of food production had amplified the situation.

Humanitarian aid for Gaza is pictured before being loaded onto a Royal Moroccan Air Force plane at a military base. Israel has allowed some aid to enter Gaza in recent weeks, both via airdrops and land, after a two-and-a-half month blockade. Picture: Alamy