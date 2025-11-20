Air, drone and artillery strikes from Tel Aviv also targeted several other locations in Gaza City and Khan Younis after sunset on Wednesday

By Frankie Elliott

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza strip, the enclave's health ministry has said.

Rescuers say ten people, including a woman and a young girl, were killed after a building in the eastern Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City was hit. Air, drone and artillery strikes from Tel Aviv also targeted several other locations in Gaza City and Khan Younis after sunset on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said. Read more: How much will it cost to rebuild Gaza? Read more: Ukraine 'told to accept' cash-for-land deal after secret Trump-Putin talks

Civil Defense teams are searching for missing people under the rubble after Israeli occupation forces struck the Awqaf building sheltering displaced families in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/yTqKso5Jl2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 19, 2025

It brings the total number of Palestinians killed during the ceasefire, which began on October 10, to 280. The Israeli ministry claimed the attack, which violated the peace deal, struck "Hamas terrorist targets" and was launched after the militant group's gunmen "opened fire" on their soldiers in the the southern city of Khan Younis. Hamas has not commented on the incident. The sharp escalation in violence comes after Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan to end the war was passed as a resolution by the UN Security Council. A video posted online by the Civil Defence shows rescue workers in Zeitoun, a large neighbourhood in Gaza city, appearing to find two people buried under rubble after a strike caused severe damage to a religious endowments ministry's building. The bodies of three young children were also recovered from the scene, according to photos published by the Anadolu news agency. In a separate incident, one person was killed and several others were wounded when a drone struck a group of people at Shejaiya junction on Salah al-Din Street, Gaza's main north-south road. Another person was killed when a tank shell struck a house belonging to the Balboul family in Shejaiya's Mushtaha Street, which is also in eastern Gaza City.

