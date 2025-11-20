At least 25 Palestinians reported killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Air, drone and artillery strikes from Tel Aviv also targeted several other locations in Gaza City and Khan Younis after sunset on Wednesday
At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza strip, the enclave's health ministry has said.
Rescuers say ten people, including a woman and a young girl, were killed after a building in the eastern Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City was hit.
Air, drone and artillery strikes from Tel Aviv also targeted several other locations in Gaza City and Khan Younis after sunset on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said.
Civil Defense teams are searching for missing people under the rubble after Israeli occupation forces struck the Awqaf building sheltering displaced families in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/yTqKso5Jl2— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 19, 2025
It brings the total number of Palestinians killed during the ceasefire, which began on October 10, to 280.
The Israeli ministry claimed the attack, which violated the peace deal, struck "Hamas terrorist targets" and was launched after the militant group's gunmen "opened fire" on their soldiers in the the southern city of Khan Younis.
Hamas has not commented on the incident.
The sharp escalation in violence comes after Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan to end the war was passed as a resolution by the UN Security Council.
A video posted online by the Civil Defence shows rescue workers in Zeitoun, a large neighbourhood in Gaza city, appearing to find two people buried under rubble after a strike caused severe damage to a religious endowments ministry's building.
The bodies of three young children were also recovered from the scene, according to photos published by the Anadolu news agency.
In a separate incident, one person was killed and several others were wounded when a drone struck a group of people at Shejaiya junction on Salah al-Din Street, Gaza's main north-south road.
Another person was killed when a tank shell struck a house belonging to the Balboul family in Shejaiya's Mushtaha Street, which is also in eastern Gaza City.
In Khan Younis, three people were killed when an air strike destroyed a sports club run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa).
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the attacks were in response to a "violation of the ceasefire agreement", after "several terrorists opened fire toward the area where IDF soldiers are operating in Khan Younis".
No IDF soldiers were reported injured, the Israeli military said.
On Monday, the UN Security Council looked to tighten up the five-week-old ceasefire deal.
Its member states green lit the creation of a transitional governance body called the Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump.
The International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which will be tasked with ensuring "the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip", was also officially established.
Hamas has remained adamant that the group would not give up its weapons without a Palestinian state.
Likewise, Israel's ambassador to the UN said his country would "not stop or let up" until Hamas no longer presented "a threat".
Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after Hamas led an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.
At least 69,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then.