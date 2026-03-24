People who are dying face a “postcode lottery” of care in their most vulnerable moments, MPs have said.

The report says there is broad agreement that palliative and end of life care services in England are "inadequate".

"And yet that is the heartbreaking reality that too many frightened patients and their families, including of young children, have to encounter during some of their most trying moments, when help is most needed," said committee chairwoman Layla Moran.

"It feels unthinkable that specialist care services for those who are close to passing away are somehow undervalued in the NHS.

Organisations who provide this care are under "significant pressure", a new report by the committee adds.

Palliative and end of life care services are "inadequate", the Health and Social Care Committee said.

"These services are under significant pressure, with providers struggling to fund and commission the right care, and individuals entering a 'postcode lottery' of care in their most vulnerable moments at the end of life, the authors wrote.

"These issues are further compounded by a workforce declining in numbers, a lack of access to and use of effective data, a poorly equipped social care system, and an unsustainable funding model."

The group has called for specific standards for how children's palliative care should be provided; the need for 24/7 services throughout the country and a plan to strengthen the specialist workforce in the sector.

Ms Moran added: "Under questioning about the Government's plans to drive up standards in palliative care, the minister's answers frequently reverted to what may appear in the forthcoming Modern Service Framework (MSF) and NHS workforce plan.

"It is welcome that this neglected sector is finally getting renewed attention.

"But this Committee is sceptical of how much store has been set on the MSF, in particular when there has been no indication that additional resources are coming, other than one-off capital investments which will do little to tackle poor recruitment and retention."

It comes as a separate report concludes that people with dementia in the UK are "missing out" on timely, compassionate and coordinated palliative and end of life care.

The new Dementia UK report says that there are "persistent gaps" in early planning and conversations about future needs; a lack of professional confidence and training; limited access to specialist dementia nurses and an "overreliance" on crisis-driven, hospital-based care - much of which is avoidable.

Dementia UK's chief executive and chief Admiral nurse, Dr Hilda Hayo, said: "With the Government developing new national frameworks for both dementia and palliative care, there is a real opportunity to ensure people with dementia receive the coordinated, compassionate care they need at the end of life."

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.