Paloma Faith has celebrated the birth of her "perfect and wonderful" baby boy after a "painful" C-section by sharing a picture on social media.

The singer and actress, known for hits including Only Love Can Hurt Like This, shared a post to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth of her third child.

Faith, 44, posted a black-and-white photo of a close-up of her thumb and finger holding her newborn baby's hand.

The caption reads: "On Friday March 6th I had my third baby, a little boy. He was a bit early and ended up in NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit) for three days."

The singer tagged the midwives and the team that helped her deliver her baby, and called them "incredible", adding: "Today we go home. As usual its not easy, I'm engorged already, day three intrusive thoughts, in love with my partner and my kids more than ever.

"Just taking it all slow. C sections ARE PAINFUL. He's perfect and wonderful. Breastfeeding is hard."

Faith, who has not disclosed the father of her third child, is yet to announce the name of her baby boy.

The Upside Down singer already shares two daughters with her ex-partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine, having welcomed her first child in 2016 and her second in 2021.

Faith has previously opened up about experiencing complications during her last two births, having revealed she lost a litre of blood following her second pregnancy and was in "so much pain despite the pain killers".