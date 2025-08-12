In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the musicians urged the Government to "follow the science" and refuse any plans for further development of the oil field north west of Shetland. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Paloma Faith, Lola Young and The Cure's Robert Smith are just some of the artists who have called on Sir Keir Starmer to reject future drilling at Rosebank in the North Sea.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the musicians urged the Government to "follow the science" and refuse any plans for further development of the oil field, north-west of Shetland. They argue that fuel extraction from Rosebank would undermine the UK's climate commitments and the sustainability of the cultural sector. It comes after the Government published new guidance last month on how the environmental impacts of oil and gas are included in assessments. As a result, offshore developers can submit applications for consent to extract fossil fuels in oil and gas fields that are already licensed, which includes Rosebank and the Jackdaw gas field off Aberdeen. Furthermore, the Supreme Court ruled that emissions created by burning fossil fuels should be considered when granting planning permission for new drilling sites, in a case that focused on an oil well in Surrey but reverberated through the energy sector.

Offshore developers can submit applications for consent to extract fossil fuels in oil and gas fields that are already licensed, which includes Rosebank. Picture: Alamy

A challenge brought by environmental campaigners in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, over approval for Rosebank and Jackdaw, was upheld at the Court of Session in Edinburgh in January. Greenpeace and Uplift argued the UK Government and North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) had acted unlawfully when granting consent to the projects, as environmental impact assessments did not take into account downstream emissions resulting from the burning of the extracted fuels. The open letter, co-ordinated by Earth Percent and backed by the Stop Rosebank campaign, is also signed by artists including Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway of Radiohead, rock band Enter Shikari, Imogen Heap, and Olly Alexander of Years & Years. The signatories claim the expansion of operations at Rosebank will accelerate the climate crisis, deliver no meaningful benefit to the UK public, and burden future generations. Producer Brian Eno, who co-founded Earth Percent, said: "As musicians and artists our creativity is deeply connected to the state of the world around us. Being an advocate for greater climate action for many years, I feel deeply that the continued expansion of oil and gas, such as Rosebank, is a huge threat to that world.

Greenpeace and Uplift argued the UK Government and North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) had acted unlawfully when granting consent to the projects. Picture: Getty

Producer Brian Eno, who co-founded Earth Percent, said: "As musicians and artists our creativity is deeply connected to the state of the world around us.". Picture: Getty