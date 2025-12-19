Andrew Clark, 43, died three days after being struck with an open palm during a row in a supermarket queue

Andrew Clark, 43, left, was killed by Demiesh Williams, 30, right. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

Anger has grown after a thug who killed a man queuing at Sainsbury's was handed a "paltry" five-year sentence.

Demiesh Williams, 30, has been jailed for killing "hard-working family man" Andrew Clark, 43, who he struck with an open palm following a row at the supermarket in Beckenham, southeast London. Mr Clark had confronted Williams when he tried to queue jump at the tills, Woolwich Crown Court heard. Williams, a bus driver, then left the shop and went to a car but decided to turn back to confront Mr Clark. The attacker slapped the victim with an open hand, forcing him to fall to the floor, the court heard. Mr Clark was pronounced dead three days later after succumbing to his injuries. Williams pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Andrew Clark, 43, was attacked in the Sainsbury's queue. Picture: Google

Burt Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick has branded the sentence as "paltry". “Williams committed an appalling crime and yet his prison sentence is paltry. "A five-year sentence, reduced further under the early release scheme, is not justice. I am writing to the Attorney General asking that it is reconsidered," he told the Daily Mail. Judge Andrew Lees said: “Andrew Clark was 43 at the time of his death. He was a hard-working family man. “I have heard heartfelt statements read to the court by Andrew's wife and his sister. What the family said in court brings home the magnitude of what has happened and the devastating loss and consequences of your actions. “The family are dealing with unimaginable grief from which recovery is unlikely to ever be complete. "By all accounts Andrew Clark was much loved, much respected, and will be much missed, and it should never have happened.”

Andrew Clark died three days after the attack. Picture: Met Poilce