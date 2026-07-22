Mystery of Pan Am plane that vanished with 52 dead passengers on board is finally solved 74 years on
While everyone on board survived the initial impact, only 12 passengers and five crew members were rescued, with the rest being lost with the plane
Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed into the water off the coast of Puerto Rico, an aviation search team said it found the wreckage sitting on the ocean floor.
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The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and others, including Discovery Channel’s series Expedition Unknown, found the wreckage of the Pan Am Clipper Endeavor at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico's northern coast last month.
The Douglas DC-4 aircraft broke into two sections and came to rest after crashing into the ocean shortly after taking off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952, with 64 passengers and five crew members on board.
While everyone on board survived the initial impact, only 12 passengers and five crew members were rescued, with the rest being lost with the plane.
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The disaster led to sweeping aviation reforms, with the introduction of pre-flight safety briefings and emergency procedure demonstrations.
"We are all stunned and elated by this discovery yet also humbled to remember what happened in that place so long ago," said Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation.
Josh Gates, of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown, added: “Every time you step onboard an airplane today, you are safer because of what happened to Clipper Endeavor and her passengers three quarters of a century ago.
"This aircraft vanished beneath the waves, and the legacy of those aboard was at risk of being lost with it. When the images came back from the AUV, we all gasped.
"Seeing the bright aluminum fuselage shining back at us from the ocean floor was a hugely emotional moment. I hope this historic discovery brings some peace to the families of those aboard and serves to remind the flying public today of the debt of remembrance we owe to this fateful flight."
The search, which involved the Deep Sea Vision company, used high-resolution sonar, with the wreckage being found almost 2,000 feet under the Atlantic Ocean.
The search also involved the use of autonomous underwater drones and ended the mystery of where the aircraft came to rest.