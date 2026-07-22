While everyone on board survived the initial impact, only 12 passengers and five crew members were rescued, with the rest being lost with the plane

Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed into the water off the coast of Puerto Rico, an aviation search team said it found the wreckage sitting on the ocean floor. Picture: Air Sea Heritage Foundation/Discovery/Deep Sea Vision

By Rebecca Henrys

Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed into the water off the coast of Puerto Rico, an aviation search team said it found the wreckage sitting on the ocean floor.

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The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and others, including Discovery Channel’s series Expedition Unknown, found the wreckage of the Pan Am Clipper Endeavor at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico's northern coast last month. The Douglas DC-4 aircraft broke into two sections and came to rest after crashing into the ocean shortly after taking off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952, with 64 passengers and five crew members on board. While everyone on board survived the initial impact, only 12 passengers and five crew members were rescued, with the rest being lost with the plane. Read more: Gruesome evidence revealed in court as pop singer D4vd faces murder charge over death of teenager Read more: Advanced AI models went rogue and hacked startup in 'unprecedented incident', says OpenAI

The disaster led to sweeping aviation reforms, with the introduction of pre-flight safety briefings and emergency procedure demonstrations. Picture: Air Sea Heritage Foundation/Discovery/Deep Sea Vision

The disaster led to sweeping aviation reforms, with the introduction of pre-flight safety briefings and emergency procedure demonstrations. "We are all stunned and elated by this discovery yet also humbled to remember what happened in that place so long ago," said Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation. Josh Gates, of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown, added: “Every time you step onboard an airplane today, you are safer because of what happened to Clipper Endeavor and her passengers three quarters of a century ago. "This aircraft vanished beneath the waves, and the legacy of those aboard was at risk of being lost with it. When the images came back from the AUV, we all gasped.

The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and others, including Discovery Channel’s series "Expedition Unknown," found the wreckage of the Pan Am "Clipper Endeavor" at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico's northern coast last month. Picture: Air Sea Heritage Foundation/Discovery/Deep Sea Vision