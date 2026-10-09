A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Panama, prompting the US Tsunami Warning System to warn that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along parts of the coasts of Central America.

A strong earthquake struck near the southern coast of Panama on Friday at a 10 km depth, according to the US Geological Survey, yet no damage was initially reported and the Panama Canal Authority said the waterway was operating normally.

Panama television footage showed people evacuating buildings.

The quake's epicentre was close to the rural community of La Pitaloza in a sparsely populated area in the south of the country, close to the country's Pacific coastline.

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