Researchers have said new tools to help early identification of the risk of pancreatic cancer could be developed after they identified genetic patterns to the disease.

Currently no effective early diagnosis tools exist for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer meaning it is often detected at an advanced stage after it has spread.

But the team, based in Southampton, Hampshire, and funded by Planets cancer charity, says the discovery could lead to personalised risk prediction tools and help doctors target people who may benefit from earlier screening and potentially life-saving interventions.

Known risk factors for the disease include smoking, diabetes, obesity and inherited genetic predisposition.

Dr Georgios Ioannis Verras, clinical research fellow at the University of Southampton, who presented the research at the British Association of Surgical Oncology (BASO) conference this month, said: "Our early analyses suggest new genetic patterns that may be relevant to pancreatic cancer risk in the UK population.

